CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) announces the airing of The Best of the Battles, the sixth installment of its nationally televised film series celebrating the legacy, excellence, and cultural impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands. Airing January 31 through March 1, 2026, the film honors Black History Month by spotlighting the sound, discipline, and pageantry that define HBCU band culture.

Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Presents The Best of the Battles, Airing in Honor of Black History Month

Spanning 15 years and spotlighting more than 30 HBCU marching bands, The Best of the Battles chronicles the evolution of the National Battle of the Bands, capturing unforgettable performances, defining moments, and the lasting cultural influence of HBCU band culture from Charlotte to Houston, and culminating in the 2026 showcase in The Palm Beaches. Narrated by Milan Davis, a Southern University alumna and member of the Famous Dancing Dolls, the film features exclusive interviews while revisiting standout moments that have shaped NBOTB into one of the most impactful HBCU cultural platforms in the country.

The six HBCU marching bands that took the field during the 2026 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in The Palm Beaches over Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend a few weeks ago include:

Bethune-Cookman University — Marching Wildcats

Florida Memorial University — The ROAR

Florida A&M University — The Marching "100"

North Carolina A&T State University — Blue & Gold Marching Machine

South Carolina State University — Marching 101

Southern University — Human Jukebox

"This film is a celebration of where we've been and where we're going," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands. "The Best of the Battles honors more than a decade of HBCU excellence; the students, the institutions, the culture, and the communities that continue to fuel this movement year after year."

As part of Black History Month programming, The Best of the Battles serves as both a retrospective and a forward-looking tribute, reinforcing the role of HBCU marching bands as cultural ambassadors whose influence extends far beyond the field, from national stages to global audiences.

Airing in select markets nationwide, viewers can find a complete schedule of dates and times at NationalBattleoftheBands.com/films, where trailers and participating broadcast stations are also listed.

Fans are encouraged to tune in, share, and celebrate the legacy of HBCU marching bands throughout Black History Month.

For more information, visit www.NationalBattleoftheBands.com and follow @NationalBattleoftheBands on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and @NationalBOTB on X (formerly Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and the important roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders in the areas of music, arts, and education. As one of the largest showcases of HBCU marching bands in the country, NBOTB serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of leaders. To date, the event has awarded over $2.4 million in scholarships to participating institutions, while engaging tens of thousands of fans annually through live performances, educational programming, and community impact initiatives.

Media Contact:

Derek Ross

919-423-5617

[email protected]

SOURCE National Battle of the Bands