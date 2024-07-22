Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Welcomes Walmart as Official Sponsor

HOUSTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) proudly welcomes Walmart as its new official sponsor. This partnership highlights Walmart's commitment to investing in the future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the broader African American community. The NBOTB is renowned for celebrating the rich culture and legacy of HBCU marching bands, providing a platform for amplifying the talents of extraordinary student musicians and developing future leaders. As part of its sponsorship, Walmart will enhance the NBOTB experience through various initiatives to support the community and foster growth and development.

2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

Walmart's support extends to several pivotal areas. The company is dedicated to empowering Black entrepreneurs and retail vendors, providing crucial backing that strengthens economic opportunities within the community. Additionally, Walmart will be actively involved in HBCU career development programs, offering students internships, mentorships, and career opportunities, furthering their professional growth and enhancing future prospects. Moreover, through various wellness initiatives, Walmart aims to encourage healthy living among the NBOTB community, emphasizing nutrition, fitness, and overall well-being.

"Partnering with Walmart is a monumental step forward for the National Battle of the Bands," says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Director of the National Battle of the Bands. "This collaboration enhances our event and provides incredible support to the broader HBCU community. Walmart's commitment to economic empowerment, career development, and health aligns with the work connected to our mission, which also celebrates and uplifts our culture."

Walmart's sponsorship includes support for the NBOTB's latest film, "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands," which aired this past February in honor of Black History Month and will re-air in June 2024 for Black Music Month. Additionally, Walmart's involvement extends to the Back on the Yard Kickoff & Stroll Off Competition and the Fan Fest, adding exciting elements to these events.

This year's event, themed "Celebrating Champions of Culture," is set to take place over the weekend of August 23-25, 2024. The grand finale will be held at NRG Stadium on Sunday, August 25th and will feature performances by some of the top HBCU marching bands, special artist appearances, and a variety of engaging community activities.

"At Walmart, we recognize the boundless potential of HBCU students and are dedicated to supercharging their journey towards excellence. Our partnership with the National Battle of the Bands is a testament to our commitment to invest in the futures of these extraordinary young leaders," says Dee Charlemagne, Walmart's Director of Cultural Strategy & Innovation. By supporting this remarkable event, we aim to not only celebrate their incredible talent but also provide essential resources and opportunities that will empower them to thrive in their careers and communities. Together, we are fostering a culture of innovation, growth, and success that extends far beyond the marching field."

For more information about the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, please visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com. Stay connected on the latest updates and announcements by following us on social media: @NationalBattleOfTheBands on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and @NationalBOTB on Twitter.

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.3 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. For more information and updates, follow @NationalBattleOfTheBands on social media or visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com.

