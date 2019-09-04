Pepsi Spotlighting Football Fan and Player Celebrations All Season Long with Launch of NFL 100th Season Campaign

"The NFL has generated some incredible moments over the years, creating a celebratory spirit among its fans and players that is unrivaled. Whether it's an energetic spike, a choreographed end zone dance, or a 'shout out loud' moment in your living room, football consistently brings out some of the most unapologetic celebrations – both on and off the field. The passion of its fans and players alike is what fuels the season and inspired our latest campaign," said Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing - Pepsi. "Celebrating 100 seasons of the NFL this season is the perfect time for Pepsi to partner with our league, team, and player partners to create and showcase even more of these moments for our fans."

Here's how Pepsi will "Always be Celebrating" throughout the season:

"THE TOUCHDOWN SLIDE" Pepsi TV Advertisement: Pepsi will debut a national television ad this season set to the iconic tune of DJ Casper, aka Mr. C The Slide Man's, "Cha Cha Slide." The spots feature a range of epic touchdown and fan celebrations overlaid with dynamic animation elements. Pepsi will unveil a second iteration of the commercial later this month.

"PEPSI CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION" Program with United Way Worldwide: Pepsi will expand upon its efforts with the NFL and United Way this season to launch "Pepsi Cause for Celebration" - for every touchdown celebration from Kickoff to Thanksgiving, Pepsi will donate funds, equivalent to 100 meals, to the team's local United Way. Fans will also have the opportunity to get involved in the initiative throughout the season, by visiting: unitedway.org/pepsi. Fans should also follow Pepsi's and United Way's social media channels to find out more on how they can participate in their local community. "Pepsi Cause for Celebration" will support the NFL's Huddle for 100 initiative, a season-long campaign that encourages 1 million fans around the nation to give 100 minutes back to their communities during the celebration of the NFL's 100th season.

"CELEBRATING THE CHAMPS" Kickoff Event and Collectible Can: At the start of the NFL season, Pepsi will celebrate the Super Bowl LIII Champion New England Patriots and their fans with an epic celebration at Gillette Stadium featuring their newest Super Bowl trophy, Patriots Free Safety Devin McCourty and a performance by platinum selling country star Chris Lane . To honor the 6X champions, Pepsi designed a small batch of commemorative Patriots cans, uniquely textured and shaped like a football, which fans on-site will have an opportunity to win.

" CELEBRATING THE PEPSI SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW " : Pepsi is celebrating its three-year renewal as sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and is excited to partner with Roc Nation, JAY-Z and the NFL to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world.

"CELEBRATING SUNDAY NIGHT" Pepsi x NBC Sunday Night Football Partnership : For the second year, Pepsi is partnering with NBC's "Sunday Night Football," and will be featured in the show open, starring Carrie Underwood , who welcomes Joan Jett , to perform a new rendition of the original "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night " music. "Sunday Night Football" has been primetime television's No. 1 program for an unprecedented eight consecutive years.

"PEPSI TEAM CELEBRATIONS": Pepsi is proudly partnering with 15 of the League's best teams including the newest addition of the Los Angeles Rams. All season long, Pepsi will feature a range of team specific celebrations, including a tailgate celebration with the Miami Dolphins and Publix to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept 15th , headlined by singer Ally Brooke .

"PEPSI PLAYER CELEBRATIONS": Pepsi is celebrating our partnership with 26 of the top NFL players this season showcasing how they celebrate on unique retail POS all season long. Fans can look out for their favorite players in "Always be Celebrating" retail promotions and fun social media content throughout the season. Players include Tight End Travis Kelce , New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Minnesota Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph and many more.

"CELEBRATING THE PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR": For the 17th consecutive season, Pepsi will be sponsoring the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award and celebrating the top NFL rookies every single week. Pepsi has additionally welcomed Washington Redskins' stand-out rookie, QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. to the brand's roster of NFL players.

Throughout the season, fans can join the conversation across social and show what it means to #AlwaysBeCelebrating their favorite football moments with @Pepsi and visit YouTube.com/Pepsi to check out the latest TV ads, exclusive content and more.

