PEPSI® Unveils New Limited-Edition Pepsi x Cracker Jack Flavored Cola in Celebration of October Baseball

About Pepsi x Cracker Jack This one-of-a-kind collaboration celebrates two iconic brands, combining the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors. In addition to the delicious treat, the brands are giving baseball fans another memorable moment to enjoy during America's favorite pastime with a Cracker Jack-style prize. Each 12 oz can will have one of four original peel-off temporary tattoos – an ode to classic Cracker Jack prizes – making Pepsi x Cracker Jack the ultimate celebration for unapologetic baseball fans this season.

"Pepsi is a brand with a deep legacy in sports and is an endemic part of the ballpark experience, so we thought it would only be fitting to help fans celebrate the biggest month in baseball with our latest limited-edition drop - Pepsi x Cracker Jack," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi. "Our first ever Cracker Jack flavored cola perfectly blends the refreshing taste of Pepsi with the sweet caramel and peanut taste of Cracker Jack in a truly delicious collectible for the biggest of baseball fans. We're excited to see fans show their excitement for October baseball by unabashedly singing the timeless baseball anthem, 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame,' for their shot to get their hands on this unique flavor."

"Cracker Jack is thrilled to team up with our friends at Pepsi to bring snack and beverage fans this one-of-a-kind innovation," said Tina Mahal, VP of Marketing— Frito-Lay North America. "This partnership is very special to the Cracker Jack brand as it marks the return of our classic prizing element, bringing back one of consumers' favorite ways to experience their favorite baseball moments, just in time for playoff season."

How to Get Pepsi x Cracker Jack

The limited-edition beverage is only available through the Pepsi x Cracker Jack #PepsiSingToScore Sweepstakes on Twitter and Tik Tok. Fans can post a video singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" with the hashtags #PepsiSingToScore and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 2,000 Pepsi x Cracker Jack cans. Fans lucky enough to win will receive their Pepsi x Cracker Jack can in a specially designed box reminiscent of old-school Cracker Jack packaging, along with three packs of the snack itself. Three lucky grand prize winners will receive a premium "Collector's Kit" with the Pepsi x Cracker Jack can nestled into a brand-new baseball glove along with tickets to a final series game. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void Where Prohibited. Open to legal U.S. residents in 50 United States who are 18 years of age or older. Subject to Official Rules at http://rules.gselive.com/pepsi-crackerjack.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Cracker Jack

Cracker Jack brand has been an American favorite for 120 years and is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands— the $18 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.



