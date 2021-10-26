PepsiCo Accelerates Digitalization with Launch of Digital Hubs in North America and Europe

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. today announced the establishment of the company's first two Digital Hubs in North America and Europe, with plans to expand to more locations in the future. These Hubs, located in Dallas and Barcelona, are expected to create more than 500 new, high-caliber data and digital jobs over the next three years, bringing additional opportunity to the regions. By creating state-of-the-art spaces designed for real-time collaboration, the talent and capabilities housed in these Digital Hubs will drive PepsiCo's digitalization agenda and create a strong, global digital delivery network.

As one of the first major consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to establish a robust Digital Hub in North America, the Dallas-based Hub will support the development of global solutions with a primary focus on meeting the needs of the company's North America-based businesses: PepsiCo Foods North America and PepsiCo Beverages North America. The Hub in Barcelona will serve as a Center of Excellence for PepsiCo Global Digitalization priority programs. Together, the Hubs will accelerate the way PepsiCo develops, centralizes and deploys critical digital capabilities, such as near instant, holistic, predictive analytics and ecosystem engagement across our global operations.

"Our Digital Hubs will support PepsiCo's efforts to be an even Faster, Stronger and Better Company," said Athina Kanioura, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, PepsiCo. "By creating an agile and dedicated environment where innovation will thrive, our talent will have the opportunity to lead work that will reach global scale and have a significant impact for PepsiCo for many years to come."

These capabilities move the company closer to a future vision where customers will have improved access to real-time sales and inventory data; consumers will benefit from consistent product availability at the right place, right time and right price; and employees will utilize predictive decision-making tools, giving them the ability to manage more complexity with enhanced efficiency.

From leveraging AI to ensure perfectly consistent Cheetos every time to optimizing water consumption and preventing leaks in manufacturing facilities, PepsiCo has been at the forefront of digital innovation across its global operations. PepsiCo's Digital Hubs will greatly influence the way the organization reinvents planning, making, moving, selling and delivering products.

Kanioura added, "We strategically chose Barcelona and Dallas because they are truly innovative cities with topnotch talent, world-class education systems and fully-developed regional infrastructures. Coming into PepsiCo one year ago, I was extremely impressed with the caliber of existing data and digital talent within a CPG, and I'm excited to harness that power to grow our teams in North America and Europe."

