PEPSICO AND PENN STATE TEAM UP FOR EXCLUSIVE FOOTBALL FAN GIVEAWAY

News provided by

PepsiCo

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

In celebration of the brand's 125th birthday and the Penn State White Out game, Pepsi is releasing limited edition white cans for a select number of lucky fans

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pepsi's 125th birthday and the recently renewed partnership between PepsiCo, Inc. and Penn State, Pepsi has created a limited run of exclusive all white cans of the iconic brand, made specifically for the highly anticipated Penn State White Out football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Sept. 23.

Now through Sept. 24, Penn State fans nationwide will have the opportunity to win one of only 250 white cans by entering a sweepstakes hosted by Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok. The brand is asking Nittany Lion fans to "Show Your Fandom" ahead of the iconic Penn State White Out game for the opportunity to win one of the commemorative cans.

In addition to the national social sweepstakes, Pepsi is also hosting an activation on site at the Penn State White Out game. On Sept. 23 Pepsi will host an activation on Curtin Road at Beaver Stadium where fans will have the opportunity to engage with the brand for giveaways as well take photos in a 360 photobooth for a chance to show their fandom before the game.

More information on Pepsi's Show Your Fandom Sweepstakes:

  • To enter, post a photo or video on Instagram, Facebook, X or TikTok showing how you're gearing up for the Penn State White Out game for a chance to win one of the 250 commemorative Pepsi x Penn State White Out cans
  • Sweepstakes is now live and will run through Sept. 24, 2023
  • Photos/videos must be posted in-feed
  • You must include both hashtags #PepsiPennStateWhiteOut and #Sweepstakes
  • Follow @Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok
  • Pepsi 125 Microsite: https://www.pepsi.com/en-us/pepsi125/
  • Sweepstakes Rules: https://pepsipromos.com/pennstatewhiteout/

Stay up to date on the latest PepsiCo news and products by visiting pepsico.com and following @pepsico on XInstagram and Facebook.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on XInstagramFacebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media contact: 

Noelle Gorbunoff
[email protected]

Corey Manuel
[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo

