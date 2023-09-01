PepsiCo Announces Expanded Tailgating Experience for the Orange Blossom Classic Gameday Fan Fest with Special Performances at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Sound Stage

The One-of-A-Kind Activation Includes Exclusive Appearances from Rapper Jermaine Dupri, R&B Group 702, and Singer Sevyn Streeter Alongside the Doritos SOLID BLACK Photo Booth, Free Food from Local Black-Owned Restaurants, Giveaways, and more

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) is excited to announce the triumphant expansion of PepsiCo as the exclusive soft drink, sports performance product, and salty snacks partner for its highly anticipated third year, affectionately known as The Reunion. This exciting partnership amplifies the energy and excitement surrounding the historic match-up between the Florida A&M University Rattlers and the Jackson State University Tigers, set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 3, 2023, at 3 PM.

Orange Blossom Classic Committee

PepsiCo's commitment to the OBC marks its third consecutive year of collaboration and comes on the heels of its expanded six-year title sponsorship with the SWAC solidifying the brand's dedication to celebrating and uplifting the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

At the heart of the "The Reunion" is the highly anticipated Gameday Fan Fest, a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and community. This year, the Pepsi Zero Sugar Sound Stage takes the spotlight at the festivities, promising a dynamic lineup of performances including rapper Jermaine Dupri, R&B group 702, and singer Sevyn Streeter that will create an exciting vibe before the big game.

Pepsi Zero Sugar and Doritos SOLID BLACK, the ongoing initiative to provide resources and a platform for Black Changemakers, will be on-site to celebrate, engage, and support HBCU students and their community. The activation is part of PepsiCo's larger commitment to HBCUs, with OBC being the first on a multi-stop tour that will feature free food from Black-owned restaurants, recruitment opportunities, a community impact program, and more.

Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee, Kendra Bulluck-Major, expressed the excitement for the renewed partnership with PepsiCo, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome even more of the PepsiCo family of brands as our official soft drink, sports performance product, and salty snacks partner for the third year of the Orange Blossom Classic. Their continued support is a testament to the enduring impact of this event on the HBCU community and beyond."

"Our continued support of the Orange Blossom Classic ladders back to our overarching investment in HBCUs and commitment to uplifting and connecting with the next generation of diverse talent. We're thrilled to be back for our third year in a row, with even more PepsiCo brands and a lineup of exciting talent to the Pepsi Zero Sugar Sound Stage for this epic celebration of HBCU pride," said Kent Montgomery, SVP of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo North America.

Attendees of the OBC are in for an extraordinary treat as they gather to witness the highly anticipated face-off between two powerhouse HBCU football teams in the heart of Miami Gardens. The OBC tradition, now on the Road to The Reunion, continues to capture the essence of unity, pride, and excellence that HBCUs represent.

Every football game deserves an exceptional tailgate party! Embrace this time-honored HBCU tradition by joining the Orange Blossom Classic for an exciting pre-game gathering with the Pepsi Zero Sugar Sound Stage at the OBC Gameday Fan Fest. From lively entertainment and delectable food to spirited team pep rallies and merchandise shopping, the festivities begin at 11 AM at Hard Rock Stadium's South Fountain Plaza. Soak in the vibrant atmosphere before taking your seat inside the stadium for the thrilling HBCU football match-up that defines the Orange Blossom Classic.

For more information and to stay updated on all Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life events and announcements, please visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com, @orangeblossomclassicfc on Instagram/twitter, @theorangeblossomfc on Facebook and use the official hashtags #orangeblossomclassic #itsthereunion.

