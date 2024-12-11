PepsiCo Appoints Christine Tammara Senior Vice President and Controller

Tammara To Succeed Controller Marie Gallagher Who Will Retire in May 2025

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Christine Tammara has been appointed Senior Vice President and Controller effective May 3, 2025, succeeding Senior Vice President and Controller Marie Gallagher, who previously announced her intention to retire. Tammara will report to PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Jamie Caulfield.

Tammara joined PepsiCo in 2007 and has served as Senior Vice President, Controller, PepsiCo Beverages North America since June 2023, where she drove the sector's control agenda, oversaw financial reporting and control execution, and partnered with the business on accounting and transformation solutions. Prior to that, Tammara served as Senior Vice President and General Auditor from February 2021 to June 2023 and as Vice President and Assistant Controller, Technical Accounting and Policy from June 2016 to February 2021 and held a succession of roles in the Company's Control function.

