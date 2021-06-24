PepsiCo Awards $100,000 Grant to LifeNome as Winner of Fifth Annual Greenhouse Accelerator Program

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced today the winner of its fifth annual Greenhouse Accelerator program: LifeNome, a precision health AI company that leverages data to provide personalized, science-based health and wellness insights and analytics. With the pandemic renewing consumer interest in taking control of their personal health and wellness, PepsiCo focused this year's program on finding emerging, disruptive tech-driven solutions that address consumer needs, such as creative innovations in personalized nutrition and functional foods and supplements. The ten participants in this year's six-month, mentor-guided experience are all changemakers working on breakthrough innovations in this space.

"PepsiCo continues to gain incredible value from our work with startups as we focus on AI, data and new technologies to become even more consumer-centric," said Daniel Grubbs, Managing Director, PepsiCo Ventures Group. "Over the years, the Greenhouse program has evolved to support the innovators and entrepreneurs that appeal to changing consumer needs—and none became more apparent than the focus on personal health and wellness brought on by the pandemic."

Each of the 10 Greenhouse Accelerator program finalists from around the world were awarded a $20,000 grant at the start of the program, and as this year's winner, LifeNome will receive an additional $100,000 grant. During their time in the program, LifeNome rebranded and launched 9Moons, an AI-powered tool that provides OB-GYN and nutritionist-backed advice on pregnancy nutrition from pre-conception through post-delivery.

"The world of health and wellness is changing rapidly thanks to emerging technologies," said Antonio Tataranni, SVP, R&D and Chief Medical Officer, PepsiCo. "With this year's program focusing on disruptive technologies and sciences, we've seen a fascinating glimpse of where consumers are headed and how technology will further enable innovation in health and wellness. I'm inspired by all ten finalists and am excited to apply our learnings from the program as we continue to advance our thinking in this space."

LifeNome was chosen as this year's winner by a committee of leaders within PepsiCo based on their mission to create personalized solutions for consumers, overall engagement in the program, and their launch of 9Moons.

"The guidance and collaboration from our PepsiCo mentors were critical in the development and launch of 9Moons," said Ali Mostashari, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of LifeNome. "Leveraging their expertise in branding, go-to-market strategy, demand planning, and scientific validation helped us quickly bring 9Moons to the market to meet the needs of expecting and new mothers. We are thrilled to be recognized for bringing science-based personalization to pregnancy nutrition."

PepsiCo first launched its Greenhouse program in Europe in 2017 and expanded the program to North America in the fall of 2018, awarding Hapi Drinks, a sugar-free kids drinks company founded with the mission to fight childhood obesity, as the winning brand in the spring of 2019; and female-owned sweet potato puff snack maker Spudsy as the winner in summer of 2020.

For additional details on the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator program, please visit www.greenhouseaccelerator.com.

