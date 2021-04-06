PepsiCo Beverages North America Becomes Official Partner of the Los Angeles Football Club

"We wanted our partnership with LAFC to go beyond the team and focus on empowering and uplifting their fans. PepsiCo is working hard towards strengthening our Hispanic communities through our Racial Equality Journey commitments, and this pitch refurbishment is just one example of how we're investing in the future of Hispanic Angelenos by providing another outlet to show their passion and pride for the sport they love – fútbol," said Johannes Evenblij, West Division President of PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Aiming to address the lack of community soccer spaces in Los Angeles, especially in the city's predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods, PBNA hopes to provide a safe pitch where pride lives in order to play the sport most watched in local households.

To meet this need, PBNA will help to restore the pitch at 32nd Street / USC Performing Arts Magnet to improve the health and well-being of 1,100 students and their families. The school itself has submitted several proposals requesting a new pitch in the last few years in order to create a safe and fun environment for its students. This new pitch will fill an enormous need in the traditionally underserved community, providing opportunity and access to the game so many love.

"We're proud to collaborate with Pepsi on a multi-faceted initiative that will bring so much joy and unity to our city, our sport and our Club," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "While it will be great to see the Pepsi brand in action at every LAFC home match and event at the Banc, it will be even better to see how they come together with our foundation and Pablo to restore a futsal pitch and provide much needed equipment for members of our community."

In addition to the pitch restoration, PBNA and the LAFC Foundation are coming together to distribute soccer kits to hundreds of local families at the school so that they can also enjoy the sport at home. The kits will include a soccer ball, and co-branded accessories like a mesh drawstring bag, cooling towels and set of training cones.

"I know how important it is for families to be able to enjoy the unity and passion that our sport represents," said LAFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega. "What Pepsi is doing for the Hispanic community in L.A. is important, and I'm honored to be a part of this program that uses the game to provide hope to so many in our city."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) began play in 2018 and is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. The 2019 Supporter's Shield Champion, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

