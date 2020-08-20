PepsiCo Beverages North America Introduces New Sales and Distribution Center in Indianapolis

"The innovative new facility will be instrumental in our path to continued growth for our business and our customers' business in Indiana," said Richard Tompkins, President, North Division – PBNA. "We are proud that the PepsiCo business and our 4,000 employees contribute millions to Indiana's economy annually. This facility – in addition to the 15 PepsiCo manufacturing and distribution locations around the state of Indiana – is a strong testament to our teams' passion and commitment to succeed on every level."

The $14.5 million investment by Scannell Properties, will be leased by P-America LLC, a subsidiary of PepsiCo Beverages North America, for a period of 10 years. The new facility project has created 30 new jobs and retains 467 full time employees at PBNA facilities located in Indianapolis.

"We applaud PepsiCo's announcement today, including the impact it will have on Indianapolis through the creation of new jobs and expansion of their local footprint, as well as their support of a critical social service agency on the front line of the pandemic," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Indianapolis has a long legacy of private/public partnerships and PepsiCo is building upon that, growing their business operations while investing in their neighbors during this difficult time."

In addition to the new sales and distribution center, PepsiCo also announced a $30,000 grant to the Gleaners Food Bank – Feeding America Program in Indiana as part of a continued effort to help combat the devastating effects of COVID-19. Funding for Gleaners Food Bank will support the company's Summer Feeding Program, which will distribute family meal boxes consisting of 25 pounds of shelf-stable grocery items to families in need throughout the Indianapolis community. These boxes will be distributed through existing partner channels: The Indianapolis Community Cupboard; Mobile Pantries; and School Based Pantries for school-aged children in need during the summer months and due to school closures.

"Through PepsiCo's recent grant, Gleaners Food Bank will provide family meal boxes to 1,500 families in need throughout Marion County," said John Elliott, Gleaners President/CEO. "Food has always been at the heart of PepsiCo's business, and we're appreciative of their local efforts to bring food and access to food during this incredibly difficult time."

Additionally, PepsiCo and The PepsiCo Foundation have been taking an active role in Indiana and the PBNA North Division through trusted partners and causes to help in COVID-19 relief efforts, including:

More than 366,000 servings of PepsiCo products to Midwest Food Bank, New Wine Skin Ministries, Indy Ryder and Gleaners Food Bank.

40,000 bottles of Gatorade to all major area hospitals, the Indianapolis Fire Department, Metropolitan Police Department, Bargersville Fire Department, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and more in Indianapolis through the Steve Lew Real Estate group: #HydrateOurHeros.

A $250,000 grant to GENYOUth's COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund, including $4,000 to two schools in Indianapolis (Christel House Academy and Pike High School).

The PepsiCo Foundation provided No Kid Hungry $1 million in critical funding to support their coronavirus response and recovery efforts across the country. No Kid Hungry has provided emergency grants to several Indianapolis area schools and community groups.

in critical funding to support their coronavirus response and recovery efforts across the country. has provided emergency grants to several area schools and community groups. Martin Luther King Multi-Service Center Indianapolis is delivering meals to kids in need all across the district.



Indianapolis Parks and Recreation are serving approximately 1,650 meals a day, through both partner sites and mobile delivery units.



MSD Lawrence Township is using grant funds to provide five days' worth of breakfasts and lunches each Monday via five drive-thru locations.



MSD Pike Township is leveraging the grant to provide up to 16,000 meals a day to kids at local schools and apartment complexes throughout the district.



The Patachou Foundation is using grant funds to provide healthy meals to kids in need in the community.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) has provided over 30,000 grants to out-of-work restaurant workers across the country, including over 300 in Indiana .

Funding for Food for Good which has provided 360 meals to local families in need, as part of PEP Foundation's partnership with Baylor University and the USDA.

