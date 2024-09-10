Brisk Iced Tea Transforms Doja Cat into its Newest Claymation Icon

Fans Can See a Whole New Version of the Star in the Nostalgic Return of Brisk's Classic Claymation Ads – Plus a Chance to Win a Piece of Her Clay Look

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans who think they've seen it all from Doja Cat - get ready to take another look. The GRAMMY® award-winning global superstar and queen of inspiring and trailblazing transformation, Doja Cat, is bringing her unabashed, fearless energy to an entirely new form: clay. Brisk Iced Tea, known for its bold flavors and even bolder style, is teaming up with the show-stopping artist to revive its signature claymation ads, while encouraging fans to put themselves first.

Brisk Iced Tea unveils its newest claymation ad in over a decade, featuring Doja Cat. Fans can enter to win a custom-made clay head of Doja Cat by following @Brisk on Instagram and tagging a friend in the comments using #ThatsColdSweepsEntry.

"I'm known for pushing boundaries and making the impossible a reality, so I was honored to collaborate with Brisk Iced Tea and bring our creative energy to life in a way that fans have never seen me before. As a Brisk fan, and someone who personally loves to express my art both visually and sonically, seeing myself transformed into the iconic claymation style was like stepping into a wild, animated dream," Doja Cat said.

Just like Doja Cat and Brisk fans, the powerhouse iced tea brand isn't afraid to stand out. With Doja Cat bringing her otherworldly vibe, an unmatched love for Brisk, and even a few bars from her hit "Demons," the animated content doesn't just lean into the nostalgia; it takes it to the next level for a new generation. The brand is proving that nothing can get between Brisk lovers and their thirst-quenching iced tea.

"Brisk has always been about celebrating bold creativity and self-expression, and with Doja Cat bringing that energy to life, we're giving fans permission to prioritize themselves. We're so excited to have her leading the charge in our return to claymation, reigniting the nostalgia for longtime fans while engaging a whole new generation," said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager/VP - Pepsi Lipton Partnership North America.

The first female artist to be rendered in clay for Brisk, Doja Cat joins the ranks of legendary artists, actors, and characters immortalized in the classic stop motion animation style popularized by the brand's classic '90s and '00s ads.

To mark the return of claymation, Brisk is launching an exclusive Snapchat filter that lets fans transform into clay versions of themselves, inspired by Doja Cat's clay likeness. Fans also have a chance to win the one-of-a-kind clay head Doja Cat was spotted carrying around in London as well as signed figurines of the singer, commemorating the brand's first ever female claymation star, by following @Brisk on Instagram and tagging a friend in the comments with #ThatsColdSweepsEntry.

Fans can learn more about Brisk Iced Tea and its bold range of iced tea and juice flavor offerings, including favorites like Lemon, Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Melon, Fruit Punch, and Lemonade, by following the brand @Brisk on social.

About Doja Cat:

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16 years old. Having grown up in and around the LA area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP and followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of "MOOO!" which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim.

Doja Cat released her sophomore GRAMMY-nominated platinum album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim; the album has garnered 7 billion streams worldwide. It features "Streets", the viral sensation that soundtracked the 'Silhouette Challenge,' one of the biggest TikTok trends to date and her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash record "Say So" which has been RIAA certified 6x platinum and catapulted Doja Cat into global superstardom.

With over 28 billion worldwide streams to date, Doja Cat's creativity and showmanship as a performer have been praised time and time again, she has delivered unique and show-stopping performances on nearly all the major Award Show stages and music festivals throughout the world. Doja Cat's GRAMMY award-winning album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper. GRAMMY award-winning "Kiss Me More" ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified 5x platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.5 billion streams worldwide. That fall, Doja Cat became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. Her hit track "Woman" went to the top of the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts which ascended her to become the first women to have four #1 hits from one album, other hits including "You Right" with The Weeknd and "Need to Know." She went on to land at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time. Amongst others, Doja Cat has won 5 AMAs, 5 Billboard Music Award, 5 MTV VMAs, 3 BMI Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, 1 GRAMMY Award and 1 NAACP Image Award along with garnering a total of 19 GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, Doja Cat has been nominated for 20 Billboard Music Awards, 17 MTV VMAs, 9 AMAs, 9 BET Awards, 8 MTV EMAs, 5 BMI Awards and dozens more. Doja Cat was named one of TIME100's Most Influential People of 2023 where she was featured on the April 2023 cover issue and performed at the TIME100 Gala in New York City. In September 2023, Doja Cat performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and won a VMA Award for Art Direction for her track, "Attention." Later in that same month, Doja Cat released her fourth studio album, Scarlet. At the end of 2023, Doja Cat wrapped her first-ever North American headline tour, The Scarlet Tour.

