PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA INVESTS IN GREATER NASHVILLE WITH NEW WAREHOUSE AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN SMYRNA, TENNESSEE

The brand-new, nearly 400,000 square-foot facility in Smyrna will elevate the employee and customer experience while supporting economic growth in local Tennessee community

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) celebrated the grand opening of a new warehouse and distribution center in Smyrna, Tennessee – now the company's largest in the Southeast and second largest in the country.

PepsiCo Beverages North America hosts a grand opening for its new state-of-the-art distribution facility – the company’s largest in the Southeast – in Smyrna, Tenn. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (Photo by John Amis / PepsiCo Beverages North America / AP Images) Local community and business leaders join a tour of PepsiCo Beverages North America’s new state-of-the-art distribution facility – the company’s largest in the Southeast – in Smyrna, Tenn. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (Photo by John Amis / PepsiCo Beverages North America / AP Images) Local community and business leaders including Heather Hoytink, South Division President, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA); Mary Esther Reed, Mayor of Smyrna; Ram Krishnan, CEO, PBNA and Tennessee State Senator Shane Reeves gather at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for PBNA’s new state-of-the-art distribution facility – the company’s largest in the Southeast – in Smyrna, Tenn. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (Photo by John Amis / PepsiCo Beverages North America / AP Images)

Reinforcing the company's commitment to the Greater Nashville business community, PBNA tripled its local warehouse footprint with the relocation of its former downtown Nashville distribution warehouse facility to a nearly 400,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art location in Smyrna. The new Smyrna warehouse is equipped with modern amenities such as open office spaces, enhanced safety technology and a climate-controlled warehouse, allowing PBNA to elevate the employee and customer experience and drive continued growth across Middle Tennessee.

The new LEED® Silver certified facility also features new sustainability improvements such as all-electric warehousing equipment as part of the company's pep+ ambition to drive positive action for people and the planet.

"We are thrilled to expand into Smyrna as our business continues to grow in the Greater Nashville region. With our rich history in the state of Tennessee, we're so proud to invest in this growing community and support its world-class hospitality scene, vibrant culture, and strong business footprint," said Heather Hoytink, President of PBNA South Division. "Today, we are celebrating our storied history in this great state and beginning our new chapter in Smyrna for many years to come."

The expansion in Smyrna enables PBNA to meet customer demands more efficiently, positioning the company for continued success in the growing Greater Nashville area – including in Rutherford County, the fastest growing county in Tennessee for the last 8 years1. The facility has the capacity to distribute 20 million cases of PepsiCo beverages annually, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, bubly, Gatorade, and Rockstar, serving 14 counties in the Nashville metropolitan area.

The grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility, which brought together dozens of PBNA employees with Tennessee State Senator Shane Reeves and Mayor Mary Esther Reed of Smyrna among other community partners.

"Our partners at PepsiCo have always played a major role in giving back to our Greater Tennessee community, from providing countless employment opportunities over the years to their ongoing sustainability commitments. We're thankful for their continued investment in our great state and look forward to what's to come with this new facility," said Tennessee State Senator Shane Reeves.

"Our town is welcoming this new facility with open arms and cannot wait to see its direct impact here in Smyrna as it opens new doors – from new job openings to an amplified customer experience, there's so much for our local residents to look forward to," added Mayor Mary Esther Reed of Smyrna.

The new facility is located at 2020 Midway Lane in Smyrna, TN. For more information about job opportunities in Smyrna, visit www.pepsicojobs.com.

