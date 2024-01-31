PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA OPENS NEW WAREHOUSE IN GREATER MILWAUKEE AREA TO SERVICE CUSTOMERS AND MEET GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND ACROSS 4 COUNTIES

Company invests in new state-of-the-art facility, equipment and community programs

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced a brand-new 150,000 square foot warehouse in Lisbon, WI, a regional hub with 260+ employees who will help meet growing demand across Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties and keep store shelves and long-term customers like Summerfest stocked with Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, MTN DEW, Aquafina, Gatorade, Lipton, Starbucks, Rockstar, Celsius, Tropicana, Dole, Naked Juice and more.

With a presence in the area for 60 years and more than 2,200 employees in the state, PepsiCo Beverages North America continues to enhance its local business operations, innovate to serve local customers and team up with leading community organizations.

Predicting future growth in the area, PBNA built the new Lisbon warehouse to meet demand with maximum efficiency including enhanced energy efficiency. It boasts 95% new equipment including tractors, trailers, pallet jacks and forklifts which allow local employees to work efficiently, with the latest safety features and more energy efficiency. PBNA Lisbon also features the company's Geo Box delivery system, which replaces traditional bay delivery trucks with specially designed trailers that are pre-loaded at the warehouse to deliver the right quantity and assortment of beverages to local retail customers in a more efficient and timely manner, which also reduces the number of vehicles, miles driven and ultimately fuel used.

"Milwaukee has been home to PepsiCo and hundreds of our talented employees for decades and we're pleased to build on that history by investing in this state-of-the-art Lisbon facility to serve even more neighbors," said Neil Pryor, Central Division President, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We deeply appreciate our local partners and team members who make Milwaukee a vibrant community in which we are proud to grow."

PBNA continues to build on its rich history in the state. In 2022 alone, PepsiCo spent more than $4.8 million with diverse suppliers in Wisconsin and the company and The PepsiCo Foundation gave more than $750,000 to various WI community initiatives including to Southeast Wisconsin Susan G. Komen and a recent grant to Casa Esperanza in Waukesha County. The PepsiCo Foundation is investing $500,000 to the Milwaukee Area Technical College Foundation for the PepsiCo Foundation Uplift Scholarship program which aims to provide 160 students with $2,000 scholarships over two years. In addition to financial assistance, the program provides scholarship recipients access to dedicated success coaches, emergency grants and financial literacy courses all with the goal to help them gain employment in high-demand fields which the company is also supporting with a partnership with Employee Milwaukee which offers financial support, job exposure and hiring opportunities to neighbors.

"Saving lives by supporting vital research and our most vulnerable local breast cancer patients is an enormous mission and progress is only possible through full, unwavering partnerships like ours with the PepsiCo Milwaukee team," said Robin Luther, Director of Development Wisconsin at Susan G. Komen. "From sponsoring our annual walk and fundraising gala, to providing employee volunteers and grants, to donating beverages, PepsiCo leans in with dedication in all the ways we need and treat us and thousands of Wisconsin breast cancer patients like their own family."

Stay up to date on the latest PepsiCo news and products by visiting pepsico.com and following @pepsico on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.