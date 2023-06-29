PepsiCo collaborates with Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence to shape responsible AI standards

News provided by

PepsiCo, Inc.

29 Jun, 2023, 13:15 ET

PepsiCo is the first CPG company to collaborate with Stanford HAI's Affiliates Program and will contribute to its Consumer Goods, Retail and AI focus area.

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced a collaboration with the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, an organization dedicated to guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence. As the first CPG company to join Stanford HAI's Corporate Affiliate Program, PepsiCo aims to be the global corporate leader in industrialized AI applications and responsible AI and gain insights that advance research, education, policy and practice throughout the industry.

Continue Reading
Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI)
Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI)

"At PepsiCo, we firmly believe that AI should augment the human experience and will contribute to our digitalization efforts throughout the company," said Athina Kanioura, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at PepsiCo. "Collectively, with Stanford HAI, we have a unique opportunity to engage with a community of leading experts, academics and engineers to understand the implications of this advancing technology and how it will enhance the human experience. As AI becomes more prevalent across the CPG industry, it is increasingly important to recognize the significance of ethical AI and its impact."

PepsiCo will work with Stanford HAI to initially focus its research on ethical and responsible AI around four key industry areas:

  1. Supply Chains, Forecasting and Smart Manufacturing – With AI, the CPG industry can optimize daily operations throughout the supply chain, better predict future needs such as inventory levels and demand patterns, and reduce human error, saving time and resources.
  2. Direct-to-Consumer Impact and Personalization – Growing consumer demand can be more effectively prioritized and managed with AI, resulting in increased engagement, improved customer loyalty and a better understanding of customers. 
  3. AI and Organizational Design – AI establishes a more agile decision-making process, allowing associates to focus on creative and strategic work. These efficiencies will reimagine organizational structures and future talent needs.
  4. AI and Sustainability – AI can optimize operations and reduce emissions to protect the environment more effectively. It can also improve the quality and production of agricultural yields.

"Stanford HAI is excited to welcome PepsiCo as the inaugural member of the HAI Corporate Affiliate Program's focus area in Consumer Goods, Retail & AI," said James Landay, Vice Director and Faculty Director of Research for Stanford HAI. "It is great to see PepsiCo, a global food and beverage corporation, prioritize the ethical application of AI in order to ensure that their products and services align with societal needs and values."

As PepsiCo continues its digital transformation journey, collaboration with universities and policy leaders is essential to ensure that AI is implemented responsibly and positively impacts the individual user as well as the broader community. This research partnership will go beyond one single company's challenges and instead aims to guide industry leadership toward an understanding of how AI can benefit our society and shape its future.

About PepsiCo 
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. 

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.  

About HAI Corporate Affiliate Program
The HAI Corporate Affiliate Program provides the opportunity for member companies to interact with Stanford faculty and students, as well as other corporate members, coordinated by HAI's dedicated corporate membership team. Relationships between companies, faculty, and graduate students provide all constituents with valuable insights on opportunities, problems, and solutions at the intersections of AI research, policy, and education with industry. For more information visit https://hai.stanford.edu/news/stanford-hai-welcomes-pepsico-corporate-affiliates-program.

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

Also from this source

PEPSICO 2022 ESG SUMMARY: PROGRESS TOWARD PEP+ GOALS

PEPSICO PROLONGE DE TROIS ANS SON PARTENARIAT STRATÉGIQUE AVEC LA LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS DE L'UEFA, À UN TOURNANT DE L'HISTOIRE DE LA LIGUE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.