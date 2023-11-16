PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 16:54 ET

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.265 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 10 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, which began with the June 2023 payment. This dividend is payable on January 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2023 marked the company's 51st consecutive annual dividend increase.

About PepsiCo 
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. 

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Cautionary Statement 
Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

