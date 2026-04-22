PepsiCo Deepens AI Capabilities with Google Cloud

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced a strategic, multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to strengthen its digital foundation and leverage Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to help teams move from insight to action more quickly and consistently at scale.

PepsiCo is working with Google Cloud to transform its existing IT technology ecosystem and advance the company's multi-cloud strategy. This partnership provides PepsiCo the flexibility to leverage the best available AI technology to address complex business challenges, such as supply chain management and go-to-market execution. By migrating to Google Cloud's secure, global cloud infrastructure, PepsiCo will build new digital capabilities across its global operations.

"As market dynamics and customer expectations evolve, PepsiCo is re-examining how we bring products to market and how we make decisions at scale," said Athina Kanioura, CEO, Latin America Foods, and chief strategy & transformation officer, PepsiCo. "Google Cloud's deep expertise in AI and engineering strengthens our best-in-class supply chain and go-to-market capabilities—giving us unprecedented speed and precision to model scenarios that were previously impossible to run. The result is faster decisions, improved frontline experiences, and a step change in how we design and operate our business."

Through the collaboration, PepsiCo is using Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to strengthen its foundational capabilities across three primary pillars:

Scaling global intelligence: PepsiCo will utilize Google Cloud's infrastructure to expand its data and analytics capabilities through an AI-driven digital platform, creating a resilient foundation for global operations and digital transformation.

PepsiCo will utilize Google Cloud's infrastructure to expand its data and analytics capabilities through an AI-driven digital platform, creating a resilient foundation for global operations and digital transformation. Optimizing the value chain: By applying Gemini's advanced AI capabilities on Gemini Enterprise, PepsiCo will unlock faster, more informed decision-making – from long-term strategy to in-store execution – driving growth and productivity while improving cost efficiency.

By applying Gemini's advanced AI capabilities on Gemini Enterprise, PepsiCo will unlock faster, more informed decision-making – from long-term strategy to in-store execution – driving growth and productivity while improving cost efficiency. Empowering the Workforce: Capabilities from Gemini Enterprise will be embedded into AI-enabled workflows, helping PepsiCo associates reduce manual effort and surface insights faster. This shift allows employees to focus on the work that matters most while elevating the overall employee experience.

"PepsiCo has a long history of using data to understand consumer demand," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "With Gemini Enterprise, it is putting AI into the hands of its global workforce and empowering them with the tools to build a more resilient supply chain."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary drinks and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Drinks and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud