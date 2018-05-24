PepsiCo Fourth Annual Rolling Remembrance Campaign Raises More Than $200,000 to Support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

In a cross-country relay, 37 PepsiCo drivers—who are also U.S. military veterans—transported an American flag, originally flown on a UH-60M Blackhawk Helicopter in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, between 50 locations spanning the United States. PepsiCo employee group VALOR, which supports veteran PepsiCo employees and veterans in communities across the country, plans the annual event with the goal of bringing the flag across the country in time for Memorial Day.

A video recap of this year's relay can be viewed by following this link.

"Since its creation in 2015, Rolling Remembrance has grown every year, with more and more associates getting involved and helping to raise awareness and funds," said Jim Farrell, Vice President of Logistics, Distribution and Transportation for PepsiCo North America Beverages. "We are proud to be an organization that employs and supports veterans and we are grateful for partners like Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation that allow us to give back."

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Since 2002, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has provided approximately $22 million in total assistance, including college scholarships, supplemental grants and educational counseling to more than 1,100 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Nearly 20,000 dependents across America have been left behind by troops killed in the line of duty over the past 35 years. Help today by visiting fallenpatriots.org/rr .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

