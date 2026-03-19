PepsiCo Hits Dual Water Milestones: 100% Replenishment and Adopting the AWS Standard Across Company-Owned Facilities in High Water-Risk Areas

Replenishing 100% of the water used at all company-owned facilities located in high water-risk watersheds. Reaching 100% water replenishment means that for every liter of water PepsiCo uses at these facilities, we are restoring the equivalent amount or more back into natural water resources in that watershed through nature-based conservation and wetland restoration projects, water infrastructure initiatives and on-farm irrigation efficiency efforts.



Fully adopting the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard across every PepsiCo-owned high water-risk manufacturing site globally. The AWS Standard is a globally recognized, voluntary framework for businesses and organizations to measure, manage, and improve their water usage and impacts.

"Water is foundational to our business and the communities where we operate," said Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo. "Reaching these goals shows what is possible when business strategy, local expertise, and global partnerships come together. This is pep+ in action: delivering real impact for people and ecosystems while building long-term business resilience."

Restoring Watersheds

PepsiCo's replenishment progress is powered by dozens of locally led, community-centered nature-based projects around the world aimed at improving watershed health. Together, these efforts are returning, restoring or preserving the volume of water the company draws from high water-risk areas—improving ecosystem health, strengthening community resilience, and advancing sustainable water management.

In 2025, more than 60 active projects helped replenish nearly 29 billion liters of water back into local watersheds. Examples include:

Colorado – Colorado River Watershed (Windy Gap Connectivity Project)

In collaboration with Trout Unlimited and regional water authorities, PepsiCo is supporting one of Colorado's most significant aquatic connectivity restoration projects, reconnecting segmented parts of the river to return its natural flow. The effort aims to restore wetlands, improve biodiversity, and strengthen water supply reliability for the Denver metro region.

2025 Replenishment volume: more than 1.3 billion liters

Dominican Republic – Ozamanizao Watershed (Ozama River Basin Agroforestry Project)

In the Dominican Republic, PepsiCo is working with the Arbor Day Foundation, supporting farmers to plant diverse agroforestry systems — a tapestry of trees and crops that reduce erosion and flooding risks and improve groundwater conditions.

2025 Replenishment volume: more than 177 million liters

Egypt – Nile Watershed (She Feeds the World)

In partnership with CARE, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are supporting training, irrigation efficiency, and economic empowerment programs that help enhance water use and agricultural resilience, with additional aims to improve crop yields, reduce irrigation costs and improve household nutrition.

2025 Replenishment volume: more than 725 million liters

Spain – Segura River Watershed (Segura River Watershed Restoration)

Working with ANSE (Asociación de Naturalistas del Sureste) and community volunteers — including PepsiCo employees — PepsiCo is restoring riverbank ecosystems by removing invasive species and replanting native vegetation.

2025 Replenishment volume: 70 million liters

Türkiye – Gediz & Göksu Watersheds (Irrigation Efficiency Program)



In Türkiye, PepsiCo is helping farmers in Izmir, Manisa and Tarsus shift from flood irrigation — a method used for generations — to high-efficiency drip systems.

2025 Replenishment volume: nearly 779 million liters

Adopting AWS Standards Across All High Water-Risk Manufacturing Facilities

In 2018, PepsiCo joined the Alliance for Water Stewardship with an aim to adopt the AWS Standard at all company-owned manufacturing facilities in high water-risk regions by the end of 2025, using it as a vehicle for advocacy and to help ensure that freshwater resources in high water-risk locations are available for all water users. AWS adoption has been led by cross-functional teams of PepsiCo associates who have come together to identify local water risks and evaluate opportunities for the facilities to implement good water stewardship practices.

"Water is a fundamental human right, and yet water scarcity remains a significant global challenge, affecting millions around the world," Roberta Barbieri, Global Vice President, Sustainability – Climate and Water, PepsiCo said. "We aim to lead in responsible water stewardship, and we're proud of what we've accomplished so far. But the work doesn't stop here. As we look ahead to 2030, we'll continue striving toward our ambitions — to be Net Water Positive and to live up to our vision that wherever we operate, water resources are more sustainable and more resilient because of our presence."

A Foundation for Future Impact

Reaching 100% replenishment and full AWS adoption at company-owned manufacturing facilities in high water-risk regions strengthens PepsiCo's progress towards its broader pep+ ambitions – including around climate resilience and regenerative agriculture. These water milestones have been assured by a third party.

PepsiCo will now sunset both of these 2025 water targets and continue to focus on its 2030 pep+ ambitions, which includei:

An expanded watershed replenishment goal, aiming to replenish back into the local watershed 100% of the water we use not just in high water-risk PepsiCo owned facilities but also franchise bottler manufacturing facilities.





Improving water-use efficiency by reaching average water-use efficiency ratios of 1.4 liters/liter of production in beverages sites and 1.7 liters/kilogram of production in convenient foods sites for 100% of high water-risk PepsiCo and franchise bottler manufacturing facilities.





Reach 100 million people with safe water access.

PepsiCo will report on its progress against these goals later this year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kent

Senior Communications Manager pep+

[email protected]

























i PepsiCo pep+ goals calculation methodology: pepsico-2024-calculation-methodology.pdf

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.