PepsiCo Kicks Off Eighth Annual "Rolling Remembrance" American Flag Relay to support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An American flag, first flown by the U.S. military in combat, began its more than 14,000 mile "Rolling Remembrance" relay via air and road to help raise awareness of, and funds for, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, an organization that provides college scholarships and educational counseling to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

Rolling Remembrance helps raise awareness of, and funds for, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, an organization that provides college scholarships and educational counseling to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Fallen Patriots honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2015, PepsiCo has raised more than $1.5 million in donations for Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. 62 PepsiCo drivers – who happen to be military veterans themselves – will transport the American flag across the country, handing it off to one another at relay points from Seattle to New York.

Approximately 25,000 children have lost a parent in military service over the last 35 years. Through scholarships and educational counseling, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation helps to bridge the average $25,000 gap between government assistance programs and the cost of a four-year degree that scholars face.

This is the eighth year that PepsiCo is honoring the military heroes who lost their lives while serving the United States through this program. Sixty-two PepsiCo drivers – who are also military veterans – will transport the American flag across the country, handing it off to one another at relay points from Seattle to New York. This year's veteran drivers collectively represent every branch of the U.S. military and have served the country at home and abroad.

"Since 2015 PepsiCo has used the Rolling Remembrance platform to raise funds and awareness—totaling more than $1.5 million in donations – for the Children of Fallen Patriots," said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. "What is most impressive is the connection PepsiCo's veteran drivers feel by transporting this flag and the pride they have in knowing that by driving the flag on their normal business route, they are investing in the education of military children who lost a parent in the line of duty."

On March 22, the flag was carried by JetBlue, on a flight piloted by a veteran, in partnership with the airlines' Vets in Blue crewmember resource group to kick-off this year's relay, flying the American flag from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to its first stop in Seattle. The flag is now travelling the remainder of its 63-stop journey throughout the United States on the ground and will conclude at PepsiCo's headquarters in Purchase, N.Y. just before Memorial Day. The annual event is led in partnership with PepsiCo's employee resource group, PepsiCo Valor, which supports veteran PepsiCo employees and veterans in communities across the country.

"It is an honor to have the ability to involve our own employees who have served their country, whether by giving them the opportunity to drive a leg of the trip or organizing events along the route," said Jim Farrell, SVP, Supply Chain, PepsiCo Beverages North America and Executive Sponsor of PepsiCo Valor employee resource group. "Honoring the sacrifices of these military heroes, supporting their families with Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, and recognizing our own military veterans at PepsiCo is a special occasion for us every year."

To donate to Children of Fallen Patriots foundation, visit https://donate.fallenpatriots.org/give/357484/#!/donation/checkout.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided nearly $54 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 2,800 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. More than 25,000 children from across the United States have lost a parent in the line of duty. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo