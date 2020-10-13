PepsiCo Provides Update on US$1 Billion Green Bond

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) today released its 2020 Green Bond Report which provides an update on the allocation of the use of net proceeds from its first ever Green Bond, issued in October 2019 for $1 billion. As disclosed at issuance, the Green Bond's net proceeds are to be allocated to investments where PepsiCo believes it can make a lasting impact on priorities within its sustainability agenda, including packaging, decarbonization and water, while advancing several of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. PepsiCo was one of the first corporations in the food and beverage industry to issue a Green Bond.

"We are focused on accelerating our momentum to further align business and purpose, and are proud of the progress we've made towards building and investing in a more sustainable future," said Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo. "The Green Bond is one of the many tools we're using to advance critical steps in our sustainability journey, and it is a significant catalyst for continued progress. Ultimately, that's what PepsiCo's Green Bond is all about: action."

As of December 31, 2019, $447 million of the net proceeds from the Green Bond have been allocated, highlights from these allocations include:

Approximately $200 million to procure recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) plastic for the Company's North American beverage packaging, avoiding approximately 210,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions;

to procure recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) plastic for the Company's North American beverage packaging, avoiding approximately 210,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions; More than $110 million to help transition the company-owned fleet to lower-carbon models;

to help transition the company-owned fleet to lower-carbon models; $98 million to build a green R&D facility in Valhalla, New York , featuring 681 solar panels, among other innovations; and

to build a green R&D facility in , featuring 681 solar panels, among other innovations; and $9 million to improve water-use efficiency in the Company's plants, including a project at a PepsiCo snack plant in Vallejo, Mexico , a high-water-risk location, which implemented new water treatment technologies resulting in 70% water reuse rates.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains statements reflecting our views about our future performance that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "strategy," "target" and "will" or similar statements or variations of such terms and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such statements, including the impact of the spread of COVID-19; future changes in demand for PepsiCo's products, as a result of changes in consumer preferences or otherwise; changes in laws related to the use or disposal of plastics or other packaging of PepsiCo's products; changes in, or failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations; imposition or proposed imposition of new or increased taxes aimed at PepsiCo's products; imposition of labeling or warning requirements on PepsiCo's products; PepsiCo's ability to compete effectively; political conditions, civil unrest or other developments and risks in the markets where PepsiCo's products are made, manufactured, distributed or sold; the ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption; increased costs, disruption of supply or shortages of raw materials and other supplies; water scarcity; business disruptions; damage to PepsiCo's reputation or brand image; loss of, or a significant reduction in sales to, any key customer; disruption to the retail landscape, including rapid growth in the e-commerce channel and hard discounters; climate change, or legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change; and other factors that may adversely affect the price of PepsiCo's publicly traded securities and financial performance. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

