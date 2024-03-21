PEPSICO REACHES 2025 GOAL ON WATER-USE EFFICIENCY IN HIGH WATER-RISK AREAS TWO YEARS EARLY

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo today announced that it reached its 2025 global goal of a 25% improvement in operational water-use efficiency in high water-risk areas, two years ahead of schedule1. In addition, the company was recognized by CDP, the global environmental non-profit, on the 2023 CDP A List for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on water security – putting PepsiCo in the top 0.5% of all 21,000 companies CDP scored.

As part of pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) – the company's strategic end-to-end transformation – PepsiCo will continue working towards additional water stewardship ambitions, including aiming to be net water positive by 2030.

"Water is a fundamental human right and yet water insecurity remains a significant global challenge with billions of people lacking access to safe water," said Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo. "That's why good water stewardship is so important and has long been a priority for PepsiCo and the communities we serve. Our vision is that wherever in the world we operate, water resources will be in a better state than before we arrived. And while we're proud to have achieved this goal in high water-risk areas two years early, we will continue our unyielding focus on meeting our 2030 ambitions."

PepsiCo saved billions of liters of water through several initiatives that contributed to reaching this goal. Crucial to these efforts were innovative technologies and shared best practices that were scaled globally through programs such as PepsiCo's in-house Resource Conservation Program and teams. Examples include:

Scaling a new approach to how we wash corn when making food products such as Tostitos, Fritos and Doritos to more than 100 global manufacturing lines within a year, with potential to save more than 640 million liters of water annually.







within a year, with potential to save more than annually. Implementing membrane bioreactor technology at 21 manufacturing sites globally, including 14 in high water-risk areas , to purify process water to drinking-level standards for reuse in operations, allowing a site to reduce its freshwater demand by an average of 70% .







, to purify process water to drinking-level standards for reuse in operations, allowing a site to . Taking the water that's naturally found in potatoes and using it to help run food manufacturing facilities. Implemented at sites in India , Mexico , Poland and Thailand , this innovative technology developed by PepsiCo Research & Development teams captures and treats vapor that is released by potatoes when they are cooked for products such as Lay's and converts it to drinkable water that is used to help run manufacturing facilities. This process can save a single site up to 60 million liters of water per year.

To learn more about PepsiCo's water goals and progress, visit PepsiCo's ESG Topics A-Z.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "aim," "ambition," "anticipate," "believe," "drive," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "strategy," "target" and "will" or similar statements or variations of such terms and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such statements, including damage to PepsiCo's reputation or brand image; water scarcity; disruption of PepsiCo's manufacturing operations or supply chain, including continued increased commodity, packaging, transportation, labor and other input costs; and climate change or measures to address climate change and other sustainability matters. For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo's actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Based on 2023 data versus a 2015 baseline.

