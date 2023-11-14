PepsiCo Sets Goals to Further Reduce Sodium and Deliver More Diverse Ingredients in Convenient Foods Portfolio

News provided by

PepsiCo

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced two new ambitious nutrition goals as part of PepsiCo Positive (pep+) – the company's end-to-end strategic transformation – which aim to reduce sodium and purposefully deliver important sources of nutrition in the foods consumers are reaching for.

Sodium Reduction

  • PepsiCo aims for at least 75% of its global convenient foods portfolio volume to meet or be below category sodium targets by 2030. 

Excess sodium intake is a leading risk factor for diet-associated disease and disability, prompting global public health authorities to call on the food industry to reduce sodium in their products. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends less than 2000mg of sodium per day for adults. PepsiCo is setting a new sodium reduction goal, with category targets that consider guidance from public health experts including the World Health Organization and are approximately 15-30% lower than the company's current target for key convenient food categories. Our new sodium goal aims for a 15% sodium reduction in our U.S. Lay's Classic Potato Chips, which would result in a sodium level of 140mg per 28g serving. According to the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the sodium intake in daily diets from savory snacks is currently around 3%. 

Diverse Ingredients
Increased consumption of diverse ingredients, such as legumes, whole grains, plant-based proteins, fruits and vegetables, and nuts and seeds, can help promote a more nutritionally diverse diet.

  • The company aims to deliver 145 billion portions of diverse ingredients annually in its global convenient foods portfolio by 2030. Each portion will provide approximately 10% of the suggested daily amount of a diverse ingredient1.

"We are in a constant cycle of innovation to reimagine the foods we make and how we make them so we can bring better choices to our consumers, without ever compromising on taste," said René Lammers, Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer for PepsiCo. "Consumers enjoy our products more than one billion times a day, which provides an opportunity – and the privilege – to have an impact. We set a high bar to improve the nutritional profile of our products, and these new goals reaffirm our ambitions."

Since 2015, PepsiCo has been on a journey to improve its portfolio, charting progress against a set of 2025 nutrition targets, made possible through the cutting-edge efforts of more than 2,600 Research & Development associates across 13 R&D centers around the world, including:

  • Innovating on the Farm: Agricultural experts partner with farmers to grow potatoes that have the ideal flavor needed to deliver the savory taste consumers enjoy.
  • Maintaining Taste: Seasoning experts identify ingredients and study salt crystal shapes and sizes to optimize flavor while using less sodium.
  • Creating Flavor: Food developers design optimal flavors using seasonings, herbs, spices and dairy that contain less sodium overall.

Lammers continued, "An industrywide approach is necessary to meaningfully reduce sodium intake and introduce important sources of nutrition to help diversify diets. And it's important for us to take a leadership position to help be a catalyst for change."

To learn more about pep+, visit www.pepsico.com/pepsicopositive

For more information, contact [email protected].

About PepsiCo 
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. 

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on TwitterInstagramFacebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

1 Based on published dietary guidelines for select counties, WHO Healthy Diet Fact Sheet, and Eat Lancet Planetary Healthy Diet report

SOURCE PepsiCo

Also from this source

PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA OPENS NEW DISTRIBUTION AND SATELLITE WAREHOUSE IN PITTSBURGH, PA

PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA OPENS NEW DISTRIBUTION AND SATELLITE WAREHOUSE IN PITTSBURGH, PA

Today, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced a brand-new 150,000 square foot distribution and satellite warehouse in the Pittsburgh, PA...
'DORITOS SILENT' BRINGS CRUNCH-CANCELLING TECH TO PC GAMERS AROUND THE WORLD

'DORITOS SILENT' BRINGS CRUNCH-CANCELLING TECH TO PC GAMERS AROUND THE WORLD

Doritos has introduced 'Doritos Silent,' a groundbreaking 'crunch-cancellation' technology that lets PC gamers enjoy their favorite chips without...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.