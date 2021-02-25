PepsiCo's Latest Innovation Neon Zebra™ Is Primed to Disrupt the Cocktail Mixer Category

As a leader in beverage innovation, PepsiCo is entering the growing cocktail mixers category at a time when today's homebound consumers are looking for easy-to-make cocktails. In fact, the cocktail mixers category (including total mixers, ginger beer, club soda, and tonics) saw 28% growth in 2020 and is worth more than $858MM. 1 Cocktail culture is taking hold at home, and people are looking for innovations that fit their lifestyle.

"With at-home cocktail consumption on the rise, we saw an opportunity to build and disrupt this fast-growing category with a product that meets consumers' needs for convenience - to cut out time and mess without compromising on quality and taste," said Emily Silver, VP of Innovation & Capabilities, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Neon Zebra adds a new level of personality in the cocktail mixer category with its bold flavors and colors and easy-to-use, recyclable mini-can format. We're thrilled with this new venture and all of the opportunities to come in the mixology category."

With Neon Zebra, making classic cocktails is wildly easy, whether you're an amateur mixologist or just a fan of great cocktails. Simply add 1 can of Neon Zebra + 3 oz. of liquor = 2 #WildlyEasy cocktails. Serve them over ice, top with your favorite garnish (or don't!) and cheers to cocktail-making made easy.

Neon Zebra cocktail mixers come in four wildly popular flavors:

Margarita Mix : Paired with your favorite tequila, it's tangy and bold with a flavorful citrus kick of lime.

Paired with your favorite tequila, it's tangy and bold with a flavorful citrus kick of lime. Strawberry Daiquiri Mix: Sweet & fruity strawberry flavor with a hint of lime. The perfect balance with your favorite rum.

Sweet & fruity strawberry flavor with a hint of lime. The perfect balance with your favorite rum. Mojito Mix: Tasty lime and the light sweetness of real sugar makes a refreshing mojito, mixed with your rum of choice.

Tasty lime and the light sweetness of real sugar makes a refreshing mojito, mixed with your rum of choice. Whiskey Sour Mix: Sour, but not too tart, for a balanced citrus flavor your whiskey will appreciate.

Neon Zebra launches in sustainable, recyclable packaging via aluminum cans and paperboard 6-packs. Beginning in March, Neon Zebra will start to roll out nationwide across retail and online stores for an MSRP of $6.99-$7.99 for six 7.5FL oz cans.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

