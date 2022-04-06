PepsiCo's Seventh Annual "Rolling Remembrance" American Flag Relay Supports Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

This is the seventh year that PepsiCo has honored the military heroes who lost their lives while serving the United States through this program. 36 PepsiCo drivers – who happen to be military veterans themselves – will transport the American flag across the country, handing it off to one another at relay points from Seattle to New York.

"Each leg of this journey has meaning, to the driver, the community and the families of fallen patriots that Rolling Remembrance honors," said Jim Farrell, Senior Vice President of Operations, PepsiCo Beverages North America Central Division and Executive Sponsor of PepsiCo Valor employee resource group. "By honoring the sacrifices of these military heroes, supporting their families through Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, and recognizing our own military veterans at PepsiCo, we celebrate the important role of veterans in our country and in our company."

On March 31, the flag was carried by JetBlue, on a flight piloted by veterans, in partnership with the airlines' Vets in Blue crewmember resource group to kick-off this year's relay, flying the American flag from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to its first stop in Seattle. This year's veteran drivers collectively represent every branch of the U.S. military and have served the country at home and abroad.

The flag is now travelling the remainder of its 53-stop relay journey throughout the United States and will conclude at PepsiCo's headquarters in Purchase, N.Y. just before Memorial Day. The annual event is led in partnership with PepsiCo's employee resource group, PepsiCo Valor, which supports veteran PepsiCo employees and veterans in communities across the country.

Approximately 25,000 children have lost a parent in military service over the last 35 years. Through scholarships and educational counseling, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation helps to bridge the average $25,000 gap between government assistance programs and the cost of a four-year degree that scholars face. To donate to Children of Fallen Patriots foundation, visit https://donate.fallenpatriots.org/RR2022.

"Since 2015, PepsiCo has raised more than $1.4 million in donations, which have had impact on the lives of the Children of Fallen Patriots, their families and their communities," said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. "Investing in the education of military children who lost a parent in the line of duty is one of the best ways we can honor those who lost their lives defending our country and build up the next generation of leaders."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverages and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided nearly $52 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 2,200 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. More than 25,000 children from across the United States have lost a parent in the line of duty. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

[email protected]

