Peptide Cancer Drug Global Market 2023 to 2029: Players Include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Edinburgh Molecular Imaging, FogPharma and GE Healthcare

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide Cancer Drug Market, Dosage, Price, Sales and Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights:

Global Peptide Drug Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion

Marketed Cancer Peptides Drugs Sales Insight 2019 - 2023

Marketed Cancer Peptides Drugs Dosage, Patentand Price Insight

Marketed Cancer Peptides Drugs Clinical and Commercial Insight: 25 Drugs

Peptide Cancer Drug Clinical Trials Insight: > 200 Drugs

Global Peptide Cancer Drug Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country Indication and Phase

Peptide Drug Development Proprietary Technologies By Company and Indication

Biologics have been an important class of drugs for several diseases including cancer. Till now, antibodies have dominated this domain of therapeutics but driven by new technological innovations, researchers have now shifted their new drug development approach towards peptides as preferred choice of anti-cancer agents. For a long time, peptides have been used as therapeutic agents; however, their potential in cancer has been a new area of interest. Due to their ability to offer advanced optimization strategies, peptide drugs have become an attractive area of research.

The development of peptide-based drugs and therapies has made great progress in the last decade owing to several pharmaceutical companies developing novel proprietary technologies for producing innovative peptide therapeutics.

For instance, South Korea's Nanotechnology and Integrated Bioengineering Centre (NBICE), a pharmaceutical company has developed its own novel peptide therapeutic discovery and delivery technology platform called TOPscovery.

The company has also created a subsequent clinical pipeline using this novel technology platform which is based on target-oriented peptide therapeutic discovery and has a target tissue/cell-penetrating peptide delivery platform to delivery protein or antibody or siRNA into the target tissue such as that of the cancer cells.

This peptide discovery platform TOPscovery is focused on resolving fibrosis in the liver, lung, and heart additionally, the platform technology to target tissue penetrating peptide carrier (NPEP - TPP) can be applied to protein, antibodies having intracellular targets, this increases the efficacy and decreases the side effects to the non - target. The development of proprietary platforms and novel technologies have been an increasingly important factor that is boosting innovation the today's development of peptide-based anti-cancer therapies.

Moreover, the increasing number of companies collaborating and investing in the field is also a signification factor driving the growth of peptide therapeutics. A major reason for this has been the development of novel technologies. With more pharmaceutical companies and biotechs advancing their portfolio with innovative products developed from novel platforms, more companies gain interest in the field which could ultimately lead to more collaboration or investment, increasing the overall competitive landscape of the merging global market of anti-cancer peptide therapies.

The trend of collaboration not only extends the research and development capabilities for both companies but it also allows for assessing the investigational peptide product candidates and likely has an impact on the global peptide therapeutics market in terms of increasing the pipeline of cancer peptides, advancements in discovery and optimization of products and the possibility of investigational several different combinational strategies.

For instance, in the first quarter of 2023, PeptiDream announced a collaborative arrangement with Ono Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop novel macrocyclic-constrained peptide-based drugs directed against targets chosen by Ono. Under the agreement, PeptiDream will apply its proprietary PDPS (Peptide Discovery Platform System) technology to identify and enhance macrocyclic-constrained peptide drug candidates, while Ono will develop and commercialize the resulting peptide-based drugs globally under an exclusive license. PeptiDream will be eligible to receive an undisclosed upfront payment in addition to funding to carry out research, as well as added payments based on research, development and commercialization milestones based on global net sales.

In addition, the portfolio of novel cancer peptides with distinct characteristics expands as a result of the development of novel technologies and platforms by various pharmaceutical companies. This will provide diverse market opportunities for each and every therapeutic peptide product candidate.

Furthermore, rise in the cancer prevalence and increasing research on the therapeutic use of cancer peptides is likely to be the key factors responsible for the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for effective and novel therapies can be further anticipated to bring more opportunities and growth in the market. Apart from this, awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the significant adverse events associated with conventional cancer treatments will also lead to greater adoption of peptide-based therapeutics in cancer treatment.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current available anti-cancer peptide drugs and therapies while also providing information about their sales insight, patent information and their targeting cancer indication. Additionally, this report also includes the overall market perspective of peptides in different countries and provides a descriptive view of upcoming opportunities that might become available.

Companies Mentioned

3B Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals AsclepiX Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics

Biohaven Labs

BrightPath Biotherapeutics

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Edinburgh Molecular Imaging

FogPharma

GE Healthcare

Gnubiotics Sciences

Harvard University

Heidelberg Pharma AG

IDP Pharma

Janux Therapeutics

Medikine

Modulation Therapeutics

Novartis

PeptiDream

Pharm-Sintez

Roche

Sanofi

Sapience Therapeutics

Second Genome

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting

Vigeo Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Peptide Therapeutics

2. Global Cancer Peptide Therapeutics Market Insight

3. Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Market Trend By Region

4. Marketed Cancer Peptides Drugs Insight - Availability, Cost, Dosage, Indication, and Patent Insight

5. Marketed Cancer Peptides Drugs Sales Insight (2019 -2023)

6. Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview

7. Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication and Peptide Segment

8. Marketed Cancer Peptides Clinical Insight by Company, Country and Indication

9. Global Peptide Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics

10. Targets for Therapeutic Peptides

11. Peptide Drugs v/s Conventional Cancer Therapeutics

12. Different Approaches of Peptides in Cancer Therapeutics

13. Application of Peptides Therapeutics and Detection Methodology by Cancer

14. Neoantigen Vaccine: An Emerging Tumor Immunotherapy

15. Venom Peptides: New Era for Cancer Peptide Therapy

16. Competitive Landscape

