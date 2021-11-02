Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Size Clinical Trials Forecast Report 2026

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

In past few decades, immunotherapy has emerged out to be forth pillar in cancer treatment following surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. Among all immunotherapeutic approaches, therapeutic cancer vaccine has most exciting field owing to their ability to elicit specific immune response to tumor antigens. The robust research and development activities in this sector has led to the development of cancer vaccines by utilizing several things including RNA, DNA, proteins, or peptides; which are largely present in clinical studies.

Recently, peptides have gained recent interest of scientists owing to their small size and cost efficient production and development process. The approach of peptide based cancer vaccine has demonstrated the ability to induce immune response against wide range of cancers. Presently, only peptide cancer vaccine is available in market. Riavax (GV1001) is a peptide drug vaccine which is derived from human telomerase consisting of 16 amino acids and is indicated for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer vaccine patients who have higher serum eotaxin levels.

The introduction of GV1001 peptide into the cell and subsequent presentation by antigen presenting cell, ultimately lead to degradation by lysosome action. The antigen presented by dendritic cell induces activation and proliferation of T-cells and the activated T-cell circulate along long blood vessel and recognize telomerase overexpressed by cancer cells in cancer tissues, thereby selectively removing cancer cells. Owing to their high specificity and efficacy towards pancreatic cancer, it is expected that the drug will show high adoption rates in the market. Apart from this, the vaccine has shown to confer several advantages over conventional vaccines in terms of ease of production, cost-efficient, safety, high specificity, and ability to pass through barriers in the body. The benefits over other available cancer therapies will also propel the growth of market.

Apart from pancreatic cancer, researchers have also validated the role of Riavax in other therapeutic conditions including non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, Alzheimer disease, and others. For instance, Riavax showed durable T-cell memory associated prolonged progression free survival in non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, combination of Riavax and Gemcitabine/Capecitabine has shown promising results in phase-III studies. Therefore, our report suggest that the coming years will witness rapid approval of novel peptide cancer vaccine as monotherapy or combinational therapy in wide range of diseases, which will boost the growth of market.

The rapid approval of Riavax in South Korea has prompted further research and development activities in this sector. A cocktail of peptide based vaccines have been developed by researchers which are present largely in phase-I/II clinical trials, thus indicating towards brighter future. The major key players working in the market has adopted strategic alliances including collaboration, partnerships, or joint ventures to maintain their position in the market. The global market is highly competitive and consists of Merck, Pfizer, TapImmune, Vaxon Biotech, Biolife Science, Antigen Express, and others.

As per report findings, the global peptide cancer vaccine is currently present at nascent stage owing to approval of single vaccine in South Korea. However, the market is anticipated to grow with high CAGR rates in coming years which is mainly justified by the large number of clinical trials ongoing in this sector. Keeping in mind high adoption rates of novel therapies and presence of large pharmaceutical sector, it is analyzed that US will dominate the market. In addition, other factors including large population base, rising government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies will also boost the growth of market in the region. Asia-Pacific will also exhibit high growth rates due to presence of large untapped opportunities, cheap labor, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

