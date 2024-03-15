Peptide Synthesis Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptide Synthesis Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Peptide Synthesis Method, Type of Chemical Synthesis, Contract Manufacturing Organization Size, Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide synthesis market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2024 to USD 5.1 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

This research study consists of industry trends, detailed peptide synthesis market analysis, key market insights, total cost of ownership, market impact analysis, and peptide synthesis market forecast and opportunity analysis. The growth in the opportunity for the contract manufacturers over the next decade is likely to be the result of anticipated rise in the demand for peptide therapeutics.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the contract manufacturing in the peptide synthesis market, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The growing research activity in this domain and surge in demand for such treatment modalities has prompted the developers to expand their capabilities and upgrade the manufacturing equipment. However, the process of peptide synthesis is fraught with several challenges, including shortage of production capacity, which has prompted the developers to outsource key operations, specifically the complex manufacturing processes, to contract service providers, which helps to reduce cost as well as overall time to market. In fact, several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively collaborating with CMOs that offer improved technology platforms to increase the bioavailability of peptide drugs and enhance the efficacy of the peptide synthesis process.

Presently, close to 40% of the peptide synthesis market opportunity is created by the demand for peptide therapeutics in Europe. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments, partnerships and expansion in the manufacturing capacity for the development of peptide-based therapeutics. Further, the contract manufacturing of peptides in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively high CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Further, the demand for outsourcing witnessed a surge with the entry of generics of semaglutide into the peptide synthesis market. It is worth highlighting that the demand for GLP-1 peptide API contract manufacturing has increased significantly, growing at an annualized rate of 37% during 2017-2023, owing to its benefits in treating metabolic disorders, such as type II diabetes and obesity. The aforementioned factors are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the contract manufacturers in peptide synthesis market in the near future.

Peptide Synthesis Market Share Insights

The peptide synthesis market research report presents an in-depth analysis of the various contract manufacturers that are involved in the global peptide synthesis industry, across different segments, as defined below:

Historical Trend: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size 2024: $2.8 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.46% from 2024 to 2035

Type of Synthesis Method Used Chemical Synthesis Method Non-Chemical Synthesis Method

Type of Chemical Synthesis Method Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Hybrid Phase Peptide Synthesis

Company (CMO) Size Small Mid-sized Large

Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Leading Market Players AmbioPharm CPC Scientific Creative Peptides CSBio Bachem BCN Peptide CordenPharma Senn Chemicals PolyPeptide Auspep Chinese Peptide Company Hybio Pharmaceuticals Peptide Institute ScinoPharm

Detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Founder and Owner, Small Company, Germany

Chief Financial Officer, Small Company, Germany

Chief Business Officer, Small Company, US

Senior Director of Scientific Affairs and Technical Marketing, Small Company, US

Vice President, Peptides, Large Company, Ireland

Senior Manager, Peptide Business Project Leader, Large Company, Japan

