Per industry analysts, SAS again a leader in AI, risk and fraud

Earning accolades in data management, marketing and health care too, SAS solutions deliver ROI and industry knowledge

CARY, N.C., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more organizations adopt AI, they want to ensure it will deliver a clear return on investment (ROI) and substantial business benefits.

Recent research by SAS and IDC found that organizations prioritizing trustworthy AI are much more likely to boost the ROI of AI projects. Companies also seek to move beyond AI productivity gains to enhance business decision-making and address critical industry-specific challenges.

"Our numerous analyst accolades signal trust and delivering outcomes at scale." – Stu Bradley, SVP, SAS Post this Multiple analyst reports named SAS a leader in key areas of AI, fraud, risk management and more.

To find the best AI vendors to help improve ROI, enhance decision-making and address industry challenges, organizations often turn to top industry analyst firms for advice. And once more, these firms have repeatedly named SAS a leader.

"Our numerous analyst accolades signal trust and delivering outcomes at scale. SAS brings trustworthy AI and advanced analytics to the most complex decisions organizations face – from managing risk and preventing fraud in financial services to driving smarter outcomes in marketing, health care and government programs," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "Our leadership across multiple analyst evaluations reflects SAS' long-standing ability to combine advanced data management and technical excellence with real-world industry insight to deliver measurable results."

SAS was named a Leader in the following analyst reports in 2025:

AI and Analytics

IDC AI Platforms Market Shares, 2024 (July 2025)

IDC European Predictive, Advanced, and Visual Analytics Vendor Shares, 2024 (July 2025)

IDC AI Life-Cycle Market Shares, 2024 (July 2025)

IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Unified AI Platforms 2025 (September 2025)

Gartner® Emerging Magic Quadrant™ for Generative AI Engineering (November 2025)

Customer Intelligence

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Analytics Applications 2025 (August 2025)

The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management Software, Q4 2025 (November 2025)

Data Management

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms, 2025 (October 2025)

Fraud and Financial Crimes

The Forrester Wave: Anti-Money Laundering Solutions, Q2 2025 (April 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant ® for Enterprise Fraud Solutions, 2025 (June 2025)

for Enterprise Solutions, 2025 (June 2025) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Payment Fraud Solutions, 2025 (June 2025)

Solutions, 2025 (June 2025) Datos Matrix: Fraud and AML Case Management, 2025 (July 2025)

and AML Case Management, 2025 (July 2025) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant: Watchlist Monitoring Solutions (August 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions (August 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Name and Transaction Screening Solutions (August 2025)

Celent Anti- Fraud Solutionscape and Technology Capabilities Matrix (September 2025)

Solutionscape and Technology Capabilities Matrix (September 2025) Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Anti-Money Laundering Transaction Monitoring Solutions, 2025 (November 2025)

Health Care

IDC MarketScape: EMEA Healthcare Data Platforms for Providers 2025 (September 2025)

Risk Management

Chartis RiskTech AI 50, 2025 (May 2025) – SAS ranked No. 3

Chartis Quantitative Analytics 50, 2025 (June 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Management Solutions: Traded Credit Solutions (June 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Management Solutions: Market-Linked Credit Solutions (June 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Management Solutions: Credit Curves Solutions (June 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Management Solutions: Retail Credit Solutions (June 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Management Solutions: Wholesale Credit Solutions (June 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Management Solutions: Alternative Credit Solutions (June 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Credit Risk Management Solutions: Credit Portfolio Management Solutions (June 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Regulatory Reporting Solutions, 2025 (September 2025)

Chartis RiskTech100 ® 2026 (October 2025) – SAS ranked No. 2 overall

2026 (October 2025) – Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Asset Liability Management: ALM Solutions (December 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Asset Liability Management: Financial Planning and Budgeting Solutions (December 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Asset Liability Management: LRM Solutions (December 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Asset Liability Management: FTP Solutions (December 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Asset Liability Management: Capital and Balance Sheet Optimization Solutions (December 2025)

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for Asset Liability Management: Hedging and Risk Management Solutions (December 2025)

