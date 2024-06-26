The launch of the new Kansas City campus represents a pivotal moment in the efforts to bridge the digital skills gap and foster economic growth in the region; Now Accepting Applications

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National tech training nonprofit Per Scholas launches its new campus in Kansas City, joining Great Jobs KC , the leading workforce development program in Kansas City, to provide holistic information technology training and career development opportunities. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in addressing the growing demand for skilled IT professionals in the Kansas City region. Per Scholas Kansas City will offer its no-cost technology skills training from its newest campus located at Offices at Park 39, 300 E 39th St., Kansas City, MO. In addition to Great Jobs KC selecting and investing in Per Scholas, Per Scholas Kansas City has received generous support from Comcast NBCUniversal, Cortex, Missouri Tech First Initiative powered by Cortex, and the NFL Foundation.

Per Scholas Expands Tech Training to Kansas City

At the heart of this collaboration lies the shared commitment to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the ever-advancing tech industry. Per Scholas brings its renowned approach to IT training, which integrates technical education with professional development, including soft and hard skills. Through this partnership, Great Jobs KC and Per Scholas learners will undergo a comprehensive 13-week program designed to equip them with the expertise and confidence needed to excel in the IT field. After graduation, alumni will work with Great Jobs KC Employer Engagement Managers as well as Per Scholas' Talent Solutions professionals to ensure job attainment.

The Per Scholas Kansas City campus will serve as a hub for innovative learning and career advancement, and offer comprehensive training for CompTIA A+ certification, a globally recognized credential validating foundational IT skills, as well as Google IT Support certification. These skills and certifications will position alumni for success in the rapidly expanding Kansas City tech sector.

Per Scholas President and CEO Plinio Ayala expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to expand our reach to Kansas City through this partnership with Great Jobs KC. By combining our expertise in IT training with their proven track record of workforce development, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and the economic vitality of the region. We are grateful for their investment and the support of Missouri Tech First, Cortex, the NFL Foundation, and Comcast NBCUniversal."

"Per Scholas' new Kansas City campus is an exciting development for the region's workforce," said Governor Mike Parson. "This initiative is another example of the collaborative partnerships that are investing in our communities and state's economy. By equipping Missourians with skills needed for high-tech jobs, Per Scholas is helping pave the way for a stronger workforce, more resilient economy, and prosperous future."

"Per Scholas is providing cutting-edge training that's helping Missourians prosper by preparing them for jobs in the technology industry," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. "We're grateful for the efforts of this organization as it opens doors for those entering the workforce or sharpening their skills in the Kansas City region."

Per Scholas Kansas City's inaugural cohort launched in May, beginning with its best-in-class IT Support course . Applications are open, and interested individuals can learn more and apply here for upcoming cohorts. Prospective learners must be at least 18 years or older, possess at least a high school diploma, authorized to work in the U.S., have a passion for technology, and have availability to be placed in a tech role following completion of the training.

Per Scholas unlocks potential for individuals, communities, and companies by offering rigorous, 12- to 15-week tech skills training and connecting Per Scholas graduates to high-growth careers in technology. Per Scholas Kansas City is the nonprofit's second campus in Missouri, with outreach including Kansas, joining Per Scholas St. Louis , which has been training technologists in a variety of tech skills since the Cortex Innovation District brought the organization to St. Louis in 2022.

"We frequently hear from companies we grow and companies we recruit that the most important asset in a tech economy is talent," said Sam Fiorello, President & CEO, Cortex. "Per Scholas is a model that proves that there are many paths beyond a four-year degree from a college or university for preparing someone for a successful tech career. We are proud to expand this training asset beyond the St. Louis region through our Missouri Tech First, powered by Cortex, initiative."

"Equipping Missourians with the most in-demand skills and industry-informed training to navigate current and future opportunities is a business imperative as much as it is just," said Kieran Blanks, VP of Workforce Systems at Cortex, which is spearheading the $7 million Missouri Tech First Initiative. "By strategically investing in our workforce and cultivating innovation, we are positioning Missouri as a national frontrunner in the digital economy, enticing companies seeking elite tech talent."

Aligned with its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, 85 percent of Per Scholas learners are people of color, more than 40 percent identify as women, and more than half have a high school diploma as their highest education credential. Per Scholas graduates are hired into tech roles by more than 850 employer partners nationwide, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups. The Per Scholas model is proven and evidence-based. Per Scholas trained technologists go on to earn three times their pre-training wage in their first job following graduation. Plus, every dollar invested in Per Scholas results in an $8 net economic return.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Per Scholas to bring their transformative IT training program to Kansas City," said Jimmy Swift, Great Jobs KC Chief Program Officer. "This partnership represents a significant investment in the future of our workforce, providing individuals with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and pursue fulfilling careers in the thriving tech industry."

"Per Scholas expansion into Kansas City will undoubtedly help build a diverse and thriving workforce by providing access to skills training for in-demand tech careers," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. "Through Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and economic mobility, we're thrilled to partner with Per Scholas in their ongoing work to connect future technologists with leading businesses. We look forward to what we will continue to achieve together."

"The NFL is proud to support the launch of Per Scholas' Kansas City campus as they continue to break barriers and create positive social change," said NFL Vice President, Social Responsibility Clare Graff. "Through Per Scholas' no-cost tech training, individuals, particularly people of color, are empowered to enter the tech industry and launch thriving careers - a mission that aligns with the NFL's commitment to create a more equitable society through our Inspire Change social justice initiative."

To learn more about Great Jobs KC, click here . To learn more about Per Scholas Kansas City, click here , and follow Per Scholas Kansas City on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Per Scholas



For nearly 30 years, Per Scholas has been on a mission to drive equity and opportunity in the ever-advancing technology landscape by unlocking the untapped potential of individuals, uplifting communities, and meeting the needs of employers through rigorous tech training. By teaming up with dynamic employer partners, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, we're forging inclusive tech talent pipelines, fulfilling an ever-increasing need for skilled talent. With national remote training and campuses in 20+ cities and counting, Per Scholas offers no-cost training programs in the most sought-after tech skills, spanning Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, Software Engineering, and more. To date, 25,000+ individuals have been trained through Per Scholas, propelling their professional trajectories into high-growth tech careers with salaries three times higher than their pre-training earnings. At Per Scholas, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging aren't just buzzwords—they're in our DNA. 85+ percent of our learners are people of color, two in five are women, and more than half hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. Learn more by visiting PerScholas.org and follow us on LinkedIn , X/Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Comcast NBCUniversal



Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

About Cortex



Cortex is a vibrant space serving as an inclusive economic engine for St. Louis. Cortex creates equitable economic impacts by leveraging high-quality facilities, developing programs that build knowledge and networks, and convening strategic partnerships that attract and support emerging and established companies. Founded in 2002 through a collaboration of Washington University in St. Louis, BJC HealthCare, the University of Missouri – St. Louis, Saint Louis University, and the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Cortex Innovation Community ( CortexSTL.org ) is an internationally recognized hub of innovation and entrepreneurship that is focused on accelerating inclusive economic growth in St. Louis.

About NFL Inspire Change



Inspire Change is the NFL's year-round social justice initiative aimed at reducing barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, and showcasing how the collective NFL family is working to create positive change in communities across the country. Since the inception of Inspire Change, the NFL has provided more than $375 million to dozens of national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations to advance social justice causes across the four pillars of the initiative: education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform. To learn more about Inspire Change, please visit www.nfl.com/inspirechange . Follow @InspireChange on X/Twitter and Instagram. On Facebook, follow www.facebook.com/inspirechange . To view the Inspire Change Impact Report click here .

About Great Jobs KC



Great Jobs KC is a Kansas City-based nonprofit that provides access to college scholarships and tuition-free job training, along with job placement assistance for individuals from low- and modest-income families in the metropolitan area, providing a pipeline of talent for a strong regional workforce. Please join us on our mission for economic independence for all. For more information, visit www.greatjobskc.org .

