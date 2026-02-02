Per Scholas Launches New AI Solutions Developer Alumni Course with Support from TEKsystems - Innovative Upskilling Program Expands Access to Advanced AI Training for Tech Professionals Navigating a Rapidly Evolving Workforce

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Scholas, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing economic mobility through no-cost technology training, today announced the launch of its new AI Solutions Developer course for alumni, made possible through the generous support of long-time corporate partner TEKsystems, a leading provider of IT talent and services.

TEKsystems

Launched on January 26, 2026, the inaugural cohort marks a significant expansion of Per Scholas' Career Accelerator Upskilling offerings and reflects the organization's continued investment in lifelong learning, advanced technical upskilling, and workforce relevance in an AI-driven economy. A recent analysis of Career Accelerator showed that it led to a 32% wage increase for Per Scholas graduates who completed instructor-led upskilling courses.

As artificial intelligence reshapes job roles across industries, the AI Solutions Developer course is designed to equip experienced technologists with in-demand, applied skills, such as Prompt engineering techniques and Python, that align directly with employer needs. The program blends hands-on technical instruction with real-world tools and use cases, enabling alumni to strengthen their competitiveness in a rapidly changing labor market.

"This course represents an important evolution in how we support our alumni—not just in launching their careers, but in helping them continue to grow and adapt as technology and employer expectations change," said Per Scholas President, Caitlyn Brazill. "With TEKsystems' support, we're expanding access to advanced AI skills that are increasingly essential for today's workforce."

TEKsystems' sponsorship supports the first cohort of the AI Solutions Developer course, underscoring the company's commitment to developing future-ready tech talent and advancing innovative workforce solutions.

"As AI transforms the nature of work across industries, employers need access to practical, in–demand skills," said TEKsystems Director of Marketplace Diversity, John Lullen. "Through our ongoing partnership with Per Scholas and this innovative alumni course, we're helping technologists build the capabilities they need to thrive in the next generation of tech roles."

The AI Solutions Developer course is part of Per Scholas' broader strategy to strengthen career mobility and long-term economic opportunity by pairing immersive, employer-aligned training with continuous upskilling opportunities for alumni nationwide.

With strong early demand—over 100 applications received for the inaugural cohort—the program demonstrates the growing appetite among technologists for advanced, practical AI education that keeps pace with industry change.

About Per Scholas

As Per Scholas celebrates 30 years of impact, we are charting an ambitious path forward—aiming to train and upskill 25,000 technologists annually by 2030, expanding access to high-growth tech careers and fostering economic mobility nationwide. Since 1995, we've offered no-cost tech training to more than 30,000 technologists in the most sought-after tech skills, generating over $35 billion in increased personal earnings. On average, our learners earn 3x their pre-training wage in their first role after Per Scholas. With 25 campuses and remote programs, we partner with employers—from Fortune 500 companies to startups—to create inclusive talent pipelines in fields like Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering. More than half of our learners hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. We are building a future where successful careers in tech are accessible to everyone across urban, suburban, and rural communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and drive transformative economic change nationwide.

Learn more at PerScholas.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services

We're a leading provider of business and technology services. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. Our expertise in strategy, design, execution and operations unlocks business value through a range of solutions. We're a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers—including 80% of the Fortune 500—across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We're strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change and master the momentum of technology. We're building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and making positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services are Allegis Group companies.

Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

Contact:

Mackenzie Loewen; (480) 528-1536

[email protected]

SOURCE Per Scholas