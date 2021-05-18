Per Scholas Welcomes New National, Regional Board Members

BRONX, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading national tech training nonprofit advancing economic equity Per Scholas welcomed three National Board Members and 18 new Advisory Board Members in four cities across the U.S.

New National Per Scholas Board Members include:

Faith Rottmann Johnson , Vice President, Human Resources, TEKsystems . Faith believes in the power of people, and their ability to create lasting, positive change in their workplace and in their communities. In her role, she oversees strategic human resources and corporate social responsibility programs globally.

, . Faith believes in the power of people, and their ability to create lasting, positive change in their workplace and in their communities. In her role, she oversees strategic human resources and corporate social responsibility programs globally. Kevin P. Brown , Principal, Consulting Services, Ernst & Young LLP . Kevin is a leader in EY's Technology Consulting Practice specializing in helping large global enterprises transform with Digital Business Solutions and Intelligent Automation. In addition, he has held leadership roles in diversity, equity, and inclusion, working for both EY professionals and the community.

. Kevin is a leader in EY's Technology Consulting Practice specializing in helping large global enterprises transform with Digital Business Solutions and Intelligent Automation. In addition, he has held leadership roles in diversity, equity, and inclusion, working for both EY professionals and the community. Wale Akinwande, Senior Vice President & Chief Auditor, S&P Global. Wale is responsible for the global Internal Audit function at S&P Global. In his role, he oversees third line assurance coverage for S&P Global businesses, functions, and U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley compliance testing..

"We are incredibly grateful to Faith, Kevin, and Wale for contributing their time, talent, and passion for diversifying America's tech workforce by serving on our National Board. They join a cadre of committed individuals that are striving to advance economic opportunity for those traditionally excluded from tech," said Plinio Ayala, President & CEO of Per Scholas. "Our regional Advisory Boards continue to grow, and we welcome our 18 new advisors with enthusiasm and appreciation and look forward to additional leaders across the nation joining us in our mission to achieve a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive tech sector."

New Advisory Board Members include:

Atlanta, Georgia

Shante Austin , Software Engineer, Cox Automotive Inc.

, Software Engineer, Cox Automotive Inc. Mimi Hargrove-Cox , Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist, Own Up

, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist, Own Up Kenneth Thompson , Partner, FisherBroyles LLP

Greater Boston, Massachusetts

Melissa Luna , Executive Director, GreenLight Fund Boston

, Executive Director, GreenLight Fund Boston Angela Middleton , Lead Diversity Sourcer, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

, Lead Diversity Sourcer, Federal Reserve Bank of Sandy Silk , Director, IT Security Education & Consulting, Harvard University

, Director, IT Security Education & Consulting, Gene Suzuki , Chief Information Officer, EverQuote

, Chief Information Officer, EverQuote Javier Torres , Managing Director, Audit & Assurance, Financial Services, Deloitte and Touche LLP

, Managing Director, Audit & Assurance, Financial Services, Deloitte and Touche LLP Leon Trefler , SVP Global Client Success, Pegasystems, Inc.

Newark, New Jersey

Daniel Auld , Co-Founder and President of Education & Outreach, Kekoa Foods

, Co-Founder and President of Education & Outreach, Kekoa Foods Sang Cho , Chair & CEO, Cooperative Laundry

, Chair & CEO, Cooperative Laundry Charles Song , President, Chief Investment Officer, Tishman Capital Partners

, President, Chief Investment Officer, Tishman Capital Partners Min Zhang , Database Administration Director, Prudential

New York, New York

Helen Blake , Managing Director, Genesis 10

, Managing Director, Genesis 10 Libby DeLucia-Harting , Program Manager, Brooklyn Workforce Innovations

, Program Manager, Brooklyn Workforce Innovations Lakshmi Rao , Director, Prime Brokerage, Barclays

, Director, Prime Brokerage, Barclays Fabianna Rodriguez-Mercado , SW/App/Cloud Tech Support Analyst, Accenture

, SW/App/Cloud Tech Support Analyst, Accenture Silva Stewart , Digital Strategy Consultant, Accenture

To learn more about Per Scholas's work, our National Board, and regional Advisory Boards, visit PerScholas.org.

About Per Scholas

Per Scholas is a national organization that has been advancing economic mobility for 25 years. Through rigorous training, professional development, and robust employer connections, we prepare individuals traditionally underrepresented in technology for high-growth careers in the industry. We partner with leading employers to build more diverse talent pools, directly connecting our graduates to new career opportunities at businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups. With campuses in 17 cities, Per Scholas has trained more than 13,000 individuals in tech skills, building bridges to careers in technology. To learn more, visit PerScholas.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sara Luciano

(332) 895-0051, [email protected]

SOURCE Per Scholas