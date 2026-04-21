Per Scholas Welcomes Paul Bajus and Charles Song to Its Board of Directors

New board members bring decades of leadership in financial services to support Per Scholas' goal to significantly increase its reach and impact by 2030

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Scholas, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing economic mobility through no-cost technology training, today announced the appointment of Charles Song and Paul Bajus to its Board of Directors. Song, the President and Chief Investment Officer at Tishman Capital Partners, and Bajus, the Head of U.S. Retail Solutions & Service at TD Bank, bring extensive experience in investment strategy, financial services, and organizational leadership to the board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles and Paul to our Board of Directors," said Plinio Ayala, CEO of Per Scholas. "Their deep commitment to creating greater access to opportunity and their expertise in finance, strategy, and large-scale operations will be invaluable as we continue working toward our goal of training and upskilling 25,000 technologists annually by 2030."

"Charles and Paul each bring a unique combination of strategic vision and operational depth that will strengthen our board at a pivotal time," said Caitlyn Brazill, President of Per Scholas. "As we deepen our employer partnerships in the financial sector and other industries, their guidance will help us accelerate our growth to reach more learners and more companies in need of tech talent."

Bajus leads the strategic direction and execution of TD Bank's U.S. retail franchise, where he focuses on delivering advice-driven banking solutions and strengthening the client and colleague experience across TD's retail network. He previously served as Chief of Staff in the Office of the U.S. CEO at TD Bank, where he advised senior leadership on strategic planning, enterprise priorities, and operational improvement initiatives. Bajus served for 15 years in the U.S. Army, both as an enlisted soldier and as a commissioned officer.

"I'm drawn to Per Scholas because of its proven ability to advance real economic mobility," said Bajus. "This moment is critical as the demand for tech talent accelerates while traditional pipelines fall short. I'm excited to contribute to an organization that is not only changing lives but also strengthening the workforce and communities across the U.S."

Song oversees Tishman Capital Partners' investment strategy across public and private real estate, fixed income, and equities. He leads the investment committee, manages capital markets activity, and supports senior leadership recruitment. Prior, he served as a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, focusing on real estate equities within the global investment bank. Song also co-founded Novalis Ventures, a real estate-focused venture fund, and founded Genesis Strategic Partners, a management consulting firm.

"What excites me most about Per Scholas is its trajectory," said Song. "They're continuing to innovate and grow. The model is working at scale, showing the profound impact of investing in people. This is the moment where we decide whether the AI revolution is going to widen inequality or become the greatest equalizer we've ever seen, and I'm honored to join Per Scholas in helping to ensure that AI leads to more opportunity, not less."

About Per Scholas

As Per Scholas celebrates 30 years of impact, we are charting an ambitious path forward — aiming to train and upskill 25,000 technologists annually by 2030, expanding access to high-growth tech careers and fostering economic mobility nationwide. Since 1995, we've offered no-cost tech training to more than 30,000 technologists in the most sought-after tech skills, generating over $35 billion in increased personal earnings. On average, our learners earn 3x their pre-training wage in their first role after Per Scholas. With 25 campuses and remote programs, we partner with employers—from Fortune 500 companies to startups—to create inclusive talent pipelines in fields like Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering. More than half of our learners hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. We are building a future where successful careers in tech are accessible to everyone across urban, suburban, and rural communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and drive transformative economic change nationwide.

Learn more at PerScholas.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

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SOURCE Per Scholas