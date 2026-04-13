Per Scholas Releases New White Paper Highlighting the Power of Its Satellite Model to Expand Access to Tech Careers Nationwide

Partnership-driven approach delivers comparable outcomes, lower costs, and increased access to underserved communities

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Scholas today announced the release of its latest white paper, Shared Success: Leveraging Partnerships to Expand Access to Tech Careers Through the Per Scholas Satellite Model, showcasing a proven, scalable approach to workforce development that expands access to no-cost tech training while maintaining strong outcomes and reducing costs.

Originally launched in New York City in 2021, the Satellite Model enables Per Scholas to deliver training beyond its physical campuses by partnering with community-based organizations and public agencies. Through connected classroom technology, learners participate in live, instructor-led training at partner sites alongside cohorts at Per Scholas campuses—combining centralized instruction with localized support.

Today, the model has expanded to eight active partnerships across five markets, with additional sites planned through 2026. The approach is central to Per Scholas' goal of serving 15,000 learners annually by 2030.

"The Satellite Model reflects a fundamental shift in how workforce training can scale," said Caitlyn Brazill, President of Per Scholas. "We're not only expanding by building more campuses—we're expanding by building stronger partnerships. By combining our proven training model with the trust, infrastructure, and reach of local organizations, we're able to deliver high-quality outcomes while removing barriers that have historically kept too many people out of tech careers."

Key Findings from the White Paper:

Expanded Access: The Satellite Model reaches learners in new geographies and underserved communities, addressing barriers such as transportation costs, limited local training options, and other constraints.

The Satellite Model reaches learners in new geographies and underserved communities, addressing barriers such as transportation costs, limited local training options, and other constraints. Strong Outcomes: Satellite learners achieve outcomes comparable to campus-based programs, including 85% graduation rates and 80% job attainment within one year.

Satellite learners achieve outcomes comparable to campus-based programs, including 85% graduation rates and 80% job attainment within one year. Cost Efficiency: Independent analysis by BDO found that the model reduces per-learner costs from approximately $12,000 to $10,000, with projections to decline further to $7,600 as the model scales.

Independent analysis by BDO found that the model reduces per-learner costs from approximately $12,000 to $10,000, with projections to decline further to $7,600 as the model scales. Ecosystem Impact: Partnerships strengthen local workforce systems, expand employer networks, and unlock new funding opportunities for communities.

The model's efficacy is driven by leveraging existing infrastructure and community expertise. The white paper emphasizes that the Satellite Model is fundamentally an access strategy—designed to connect individuals from historically underserved communities to high-growth tech careers without compromising quality.

"The Per Scholas Satellite Model shows how high-quality training can scale in reaching more learners, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, without sacrificing outcomes," said Maryann Rainey, Senior Program Officer at Ascendium. "By building on strong partnerships and existing community infrastructure, this approach expands access to programs that lead to real economic opportunity."

A Model for the Future of Workforce Development

As workforce systems nationwide face persistent talent shortages alongside untapped talent pools, the Satellite Model offers a replicable solution for organizations, funders, and policymakers seeking to scale training efficiently and equitably.

The report outlines key lessons for the field, including the importance of strong partner selection, maintaining high instructional standards, and aligning funding models to support collaborative delivery approaches.

Per Scholas plans to continue expanding the Satellite Model across existing markets, with three to five new partnerships expected by the end of 2026, further advancing its mission to drive economic mobility through technology training.

Read the White Paper: Shared Success: Leveraging Partnerships to Expand Access to Tech Careers Through the Per Scholas Satellite Model

About Per Scholas

As Per Scholas celebrates 30 years of impact, we are charting an ambitious path forward-aiming to train and upskill 25,000 technologists annually by 2030, expanding access to high-growth tech careers and fostering economic mobility nationwide. Since 1995, we've offered no-cost tech training to more than 30,000 technologists in the most sought-after tech skills, generating over $35 billion in increased personal earnings. On average, our learners earn 3x their pre-training wage in their first role after Per Scholas. With 25 campuses and remote programs, we partner with employers-from Fortune 500 companies to startups-to create inclusive talent pipelines in fields like Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, IT Support, and Software Engineering. More than half of our learners hold a high school diploma as their highest educational credential. We are building a future where successful careers in tech are accessible to everyone across urban, suburban, and rural communities, empowering individuals to unlock their potential and drive transformative economic change nationwide.

Learn more at PerScholas.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Loewen

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SOURCE Per Scholas