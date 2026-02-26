Percent Launches Secondary Markets, Bringing Liquidity and Infrastructure to the $2.1T Private Credit Industry

The new feature allows investors to indicate interest in buying and selling eligible private credit positions, expanding access, flexibility, and control

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Percent , the platform unlocking private credit access, liquidity and data, which has facilitated billions in transaction volume since 2018, today announced the launch of Secondary Markets , enabling a tech-powered secondary marketplace – both on Percent's platform and third parties who syndicate deals on Percent's platform. The new feature addresses the industry's most persistent barrier – illiquidity – by giving investors the infrastructure to exit positions, rebalance portfolios, and manage duration.

The need for loan-level secondary liquidity is becoming apparent as private credit assets under management (AUM) exceeded $2.1T in 2024 and are projected to grow to 4.5T by 2030 . For sellers, Secondary Markets provides greater control to rebalance portfolios, free up capital, or adjust strategies based on changing market views. For buyers, it creates access to previously unavailable opportunities, including seasoned deals with shorter remaining durations and real performance data, supporting improved diversification and risk management.

"Private credit will never trade like public markets, but investors deserve better tools than 'lock it up and wait," said Nelson Chu, Founder and CEO of Percent. "Secondary Markets represent the next phase of our mission to modernize private credit infrastructure, bringing institutional-grade tools, realistic optionality, and transparency to an asset class that has historically lacked all three."

Percent's Secondary Marketplace is built directly into the platform, allowing investors to submit non-binding indications of interest to acquire or sell positions in eligible private credit deals, with Percent facilitating transactions between issuers, buyers, and sellers once all parties agree to final terms. The feature is available to new and existing investors using Percent's platform and is intentionally structured as a disciplined, investor-first market rather than a real-time public exchange.

"Secondary Markets are a reflection of how private credit actually works," said Prath Reddy, President of Percent. "Liquidity is measured, pricing is transparent, and every transaction requires sign-off from all parties. The structure aligns with investor needs while preserving the need for managers to maintain control."

Since 2018, Percent has syndicated more than $2 billion in transactions across more than 1,000 private credit deals, and its Secondary Marketplace focuses on those types of originated private credit opportunities rather than public securities. All indications must be submitted by accredited and verified investors with an active Percent brokerage account. All eligible deals will follow Percent's existing standards around transparency and data.

To start exploring Secondary Markets on Percent, please visit: percent.com/secondary-markets

Disclaimer: Percent is not a registered ATS and all secondary transactions will be processed manually by Percent Securities, LLC, a U.S. registered broker-dealer, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Percent

Percent is unlocking private credit by enabling efficient access, liquidity and data for all market participants. Through its digital primary issuance and secondary markets platform, Percent provides all deal counterparties with a unified environment to source, structure, distribute, service and trade private credit assets. Founded in 2018, Percent is setting the market standard for a historically fragmented asset class, supporting billions in primary and secondary transaction volume in a multi-trillion-dollar private credit industry. For additional information, please visit www.percent.com .

