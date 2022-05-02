Perception of Care Results Shows Vast Majority of Clients Would Recommend Alsana to Others

Alsana® credits its Adaptive Care Model® and compassionate team of eating recovery caregivers with overwhelmingly positive 2021 client perception of care results.

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana is an eating disorder treatment provider and community offering in-person programs in Missouri, Alabama, and California and virtual PHP/IOP programs serving clients throughout the United States. 2021 client Perception of Care (PoC) data outlined in this year's Outcomes Report (available to download here) reveal clients' 2021 perception of care was overwhelmingly favorable.

Alsana surveys all clients about their care experiences, administering PoC surveys each time a client transitions to a new level of care and when they leave treatment, regardless of discharge type. This aids in identifying growth opportunities while inviting clients to reflect on their treatment experiences. In 2021, 92 percent of PoC responses (1,371) said clients "would recommend Alsana to others."

Alsana also gathers data specific to LGBTQ+-identifying clients and virtual PHP/IOP clients, gaining valuable insights that help ensure quality care delivery for populations with unique needs and concerns.

2021 LGBTQ+ perception of care survey results showed:

96% describe Alsana as offering an accepting and affirming treatment environment.

95% felt they could show up authentically and be respected in their treatment program.

94% said their gender identity was respected and affirmed in treatment.

99% said their sexual identity was respected and affirmed in treatment.

Finally, 91% of PoC survey responses received from LGBTQ+ clients in 2021 said they would recommend Alsana to others in need of eating disorder care.

"Alsana in-person and virtual programs are safe and holistic. We feel it is equally important that they be inclusive, affirming, and welcoming for adult clients of all genders and sexual identities," said Heather Russo, LMFT, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer for Alsana. "We're honored to care for our LGBTQ+ community members and committed to continually improving our care approaches to better serve this and every client population."

The COVID-19 pandemic created an abundance of circumstances in which virtual services made the most sense for many Alsana clients with the appropriate medical acuity to receive care remotely. Virtual PHP/IOP programs are also suitable for some clients stepping down their level of care after leaving their residential program.

2021 virtual PHP/IOP perception of care survey results reported:

89% felt engaged in treatment delivered virtually.

93% said virtual services fit their schedule and personal needs better than an in-person program.

93% indicated virtual services were able to deliver comprehensive and adaptive care.

94% felt supported by their virtual team.

94% felt they could communicate well with their treatment team in a virtual setting.

92% would recommend Alsana's virtual programs to other individuals needing eating disorder treatment.

"Virtual care options provide greater flexibility, without which some clients would face substantial barriers to accessing care," said Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer for Alsana. "Perception of Care results tell a big part of our story as an eating recovery community; we aim to meet each client where they are in their recovery and help create community with and around them as they heal- regardless of care level or treatment method."

Alsana Westlake Alumna Tabitha, 31 (she/her), expresses gratitude for her treatment team and the impact her care experience has had on her recovery and overall wellbeing. "There were times I wanted so badly to quit, but I will never forget the people who helped me help myself, the staff that walked alongside me when things were hard. They saved my life."

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community and treatment provider with in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama (Birmingham and Huntsville), California (Monterey, Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, and Thousand Oaks), and Missouri (St. Louis), and Virtual PHP/IOP offerings across the United States. Their approach to eating disorder treatment is compassionate, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with the Adaptive Care Model®. This holistic method seeks to address healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders. Their programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and individuals struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia."

Learn more at alsana.com, visit alsanareviews.com, or engage on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

