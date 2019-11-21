Perception Point Announces SOC 2 Compliance

TEL AVIV, Israel , Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading cybersecurity firm that protects content-exchange channels from file and URL based attacks, today announced that it has received SOC 2 compliance.

SOC 2 compliance was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to better highlight those platforms that provide security, confidentiality, and integrity of data management.

Perception Point's Advanced Email and Collaboration Security platform has been confirmed to adhere to all SOC 2 criteria, including:

Establishing and monitoring controls to ensure the highest standard of data security

Enforcing the necessary measures to keep personal and business data strictly confidential

Enhancing the privacy controls of personal and sensitive information

Allowing maximum availability of relevant data and ensuring that it is being processed correctly to avoid tampering

"After 18 months of assessments, we are proud to receive SOC 2 compliance," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "This acknowledgment further emphasizes our dedication and commitment to ensuring that our clients and their data are kept secure."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is powered by several decades' experience successfully developing and implementing innovative cybersecurity solutions for organizations worldwide. With its proven R&D leadership formerly playing key roles within the elite Israeli Intelligence Corps, Perception Point is committed to building agile cybersecurity solutions for the digital-first enterprise, with a mission to protect all content exchanges across the enterprise, through any channel, with one extremely easy to deploy cloud solution. For more information visit www.perception-point.io .

