Perception Point Launches Next-gen Internal Email Security Protecting Companies From In-house Threats

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading cybersecurity firm preventing file and URL based attacks in any content-exchange channel, today launched its Internal Email Security product, completing the company's email security offering, and enabling organizations to protect themselves from threats stemming from within.

The growing sophistication of attacks, coupled with the dramatic rise in Account Takeover (ATO) attacks, is forcing organizations to adopt new tools to offer 360-degree email protection. However, digital-first enterprises cannot afford the long delays or bad user experience that accompany some new tools. Perception Point has developed a cloud-native solution that provides full protection against any content-based attack, including malware, phishing & impersonation, and APTs, while keeping the same functionality and speed.

"The days of email-borne threats stemming only from external parties to an organization are long gone. Companies that continue to neglect the internal mail domain are bound to suffer from ATOs," said Shlomi Levin, Co-founder and CTO of Perception Point. "While other solutions in the market require compromise on either content usability (e.g. CDR) or speed and scale (sandbox), Perception Point's technology is the only solution that answers both needs in a single platform."

"We are excited to launch our latest security product," added Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "Perception Point is aiming to provide enterprises with full coverage against any type of threat, from any type of channel. The Next-gen Internal Email Security is another step towards this goal."

About Perception Point

Perception Point is powered by several decades' experience successfully developing and implementing innovative cybersecurity solutions for organizations worldwide. With its proven R&D leadership formerly playing key roles within the elite Israeli Intelligence Corps, Perception Point is committed to building agile cybersecurity solutions for the digital-first enterprise, with a mission to protect all content exchanges across the enterprise, through any channel, with one extremely easy to deploy cloud solution. For more information visit www.perception-point.io .

