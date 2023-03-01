Perception Point Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Email Security Report for Fourth Year in a Row

Perception Point is listed in the Gartner report as a Representative ICES Vendor for its Advanced Email Security, Advanced Internal Email Security, and Advanced Collaboration Security solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel , March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point , a leading provider of advanced threat protection across digital channels, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security for the fourth year in a row*, having been listed as a Representative Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) Vendor. The report recognized Perception Point for three products: Advanced Email Security , Advanced Internal Email Security , and Advanced Collaboration Security .

In the Gartner report, Representative Vendors were selected "on the basis of one or both of the following: client interest via searches on Gartner.com and client inquiries about that vendor for email security, and vendors offering email security capabilities in ways that are unique, innovative and/or demonstrative of forward-looking product strategies." The full complimentary report can be found here .

We learn from the Gartner report about the growing importance of phishing and BEC protection, the need to secure collaboration channels as well as email, and the increasing momentum of Integrated Cloud Email Security solutions (ICES).

According to Gartner, "Integrated solutions that use APIs to examine emails are gaining momentum, augmenting either an existing SEG offering or the built-in protections. Many of these solutions use sophisticated anomaly detection techniques like natural language understanding (NLU), natural language processing (NLP) and image recognition. The direct integration makes these solutions easy to evaluate and prove value, and because they are behind existing controls, the value can be seen quickly."

The report further says that "initially, these solutions (ICES) are deployed as a supplement to existing gateway solutions, but increasingly the combination of the cloud email providers' native capabilities and an ICES is replacing the traditional SEG."

In this age of increasing cloud-based connectivity and collaboration, Perception Point is designed to fully replace legacy SEGs (Secure Email Gateways) or augment cloud email solutions including Microsoft 365 and Google Suite security deployments, with its holistic advanced threat prevention solution that intercepts the most advanced and rapidly evolving threats across the organization's main attack vectors: email, cloud collaboration apps, and web browsers. Gartner says that "as organizations continue to adopt cloud email systems there is a shift in communication beyond email to other collaboration platforms introducing threats that may not be protected by incumbent email security tools."

Perception Point's solution, based on seven layers of next-generation static and dynamic engines , is combined with a managed Incident Response service to deliver the most accurate prevention, detection, and rapid remediation of threats in zero-time. The value of the all-included fully managed Incident Response service is corroborated by the report's findings, which state that "increasingly, mail security orchestration automation and response (MSOAR) capabilities are offered to rapidly triage user-reported phishing messages as a managed service, either directly from the vendor or through a managed security service provider (MSSP)."

In the latest SE Labs independent testing report, Perception Point was recognized as the strongest performing email security solution for the second year in a row, ranking #1 in detection rate, false-positive rate, and overall accuracy rating.

"We are pleased and honored to be acknowledged by Gartner and included in its list of Representative Vendors for the fourth year in a row as a preferred ICES offering," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. "We believe that the Gartner report demonstrates once again that there is an ever-present need to better secure email and collaboration channels; to prevent sophisticated ransomware, malware, phishing, BEC attacks, ATO and more. Our advanced security solution offers organizations of all sizes no-fuss, easy-to-deploy holistic prevention combined with a fully-managed Incident Response service. Perception Point is designed to prevent all threat types as well as optimize SOC teams' performance to ensure that attacks are prevented, and that incidents are managed and remediated, well before they reach the end user."

* In 2023 and 2021: Representative ICES Vendors; in 2020: Representative Vendors for IESS; in 2019: Representative Vendors for CESSs

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

