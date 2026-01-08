Perceptive Discovery Announces Strategic Expansion Across Radiochemistry, Cell Assay Capabilities, and In Vitro Infrastructure to Strengthen Integrated Preclinical Workflows

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Discovery, the preclinical and translational services division of Perceptive, today announced a $15M series of strategic investments to expand and enhance its radiochemistry, cell assays, and in vitro biology capabilities. This investment from shareholders, CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), underlines their confidence in the potential for the Perceptive Discovery business. The investment enables important upgrades to reinforce the Company's commitment to supporting seamless, high-quality development services for oncology and radiopharmaceutical programs from discovery through to early clinical translation.

As part of this initiative, Perceptive Discovery is significantly expanding its Astatine-211 (At-211) infrastructure globally. This capability will be enabled across two sites in the U.S. and U.K., where the newly installed systems, specialized research environments, and dedicated and leading experienced scientific personnel will continue to support best-in-class delivery of At-211 labeling, method development, and preclinical applications. This investment will allow Perceptive Discovery to meet its sponsor customers' fast growing demand for alpha-emitting isotopes and, thereby, positions Perceptive Discovery to support the next generation of radioligand therapy (RLT) innovations.

The Company is also excited to be announcing it is advancing its cell assay capabilities by adding in-house hot assay development. This expansion builds on Perceptive Discovery's strengths in radiochemistry and in-vivo biology by enabling a more unified scientific workflow across assay development, characterization, and downstream evaluation. Establishing these capabilities internally enhances continuity, supports more efficient study execution, and provides sponsors with a more comprehensive suite of RLT and oncology services.

Finally, this investment facilitates Perceptive Discovery in expanding and upgrading its in-vitro biology facility, an area that has long been a core pillar of the organization's research infrastructure. The state-of-the-art enhanced facility will feature increased laboratory space, upgraded equipment, and additional expert personnel to support consistent, high-quality tumor growth and a broader range of assay platforms. This investment strengthens a capability that is central to the company's offerings and ensures ongoing scalability as sponsor needs evolve.

"These investments reflect our commitment to anticipating and addressing the evolving needs of our partners," said Ben Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Perceptive. "By continuing to expand and enhance our integrated radiochemistry, cell assay, and in-vitro capabilities, we enhance our ability to efficiently provide high-quality decision-making data to our sponsors, from discovery to early clinical translation. With the backing of CapVest, we are accelerating these improvements to bring increased value to our customers. Our goal is to deliver exceptional science supported by the infrastructure that enables effective and efficient therapeutic innovation."

"Perceptive Discovery is building a leading and highly differentiated value proposition for pharma, biotech and academic organizations in their early development programs. These investments reflect our strong conviction in the leadership and scientific teams and their long-term vision," said Kate Briant, Senior Partner at CapVest. "We fully support Perceptive to continue to expand these critical capabilities and to update and strengthen their infrastructure in order to play a major partnership role with oncology and radiopharmaceutical innovators, which we expect will be a very active segment in the years ahead."

About Perceptive Discovery

Perceptive Discovery delivers advanced preclinical and translational solutions that bridge scientific innovation to early-phase clinical success. With deep expertise in radiochemistry, in-vivo imaging, oncology and CNS models, dosimetry, assay development, and radioligand therapy, Perceptive Discovery provides integrated workflows that generate high-quality, decision-ready data for biotech and pharmaceutical partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.perceptive.com

SOURCE Perceptive Discovery