Perch Wealth Joins Arkadios Capital

IRVING, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perch Wealth, a national independent investment firm specializing in tax mitigation strategies for high-net-worth clients, proudly announces its strategic decision to transition to Arkadios Capital, an award-winning independent hybrid broker-dealer.

Founded by Managing Partners Ben Carmona and Ehud Gersten, Perch Wealth has over two hundred years of combined experience. It is recognized as one of the industry's most experienced firms in the capital markets and alternative investment industry. They were previously with Emerson Equity.

"At Perch, we are 100% focused on providing our clients with the highest level of service, insight, due diligence and quality investment opportunities that will best serve their interests," said Gersten. "Partnering with Arkadios will allow Perch to provide our clients with a greater diversity of investment options and analyses that seek to help complement and improve their overall financial well-being."  

This partnership marks an important step in Arkadios Capital's growth strategy as it expands its presence both on the West Coast and in the high-growth south Florida market. 

Founded by advisors and built for elite financial professionals, Arkadios has established a sterling reputation as a leading independent broker-dealer that empowers entrepreneurial advisors through true flexibility.

With more than 20 years of experience as an independent advisor, Arkadios founder David Millican understands the importance of prioritizing the needs of advisors and their clients above all else.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ehud Gersten, Ben Carmona and the Perch Wealth team to the Arkadios family," said Millican. "Perch is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader in the industry, and their entrepreneurial vision aligns perfectly with our strategic initiatives."  

For more information on Perch Wealth, please visit perchwealth.com.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker-dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $8B in affiliated assets and more than 160 advisors with 42 offices across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information visit arkadios.com.

SOURCE Arkadios Capital

