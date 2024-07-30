Perelel Expands Its Leadership Panel with Addition of Latham Thomas and Shira Barlow, MS, RD

The leading nutrition and reproductive authorities join Perelel's network of 15 world-class doctors and experts stewarding change in women's health

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perelel, the women's health company defining a new era of radical body literacy and medically-backed reproductive support, today welcomes Latham Thomas, Ivy League Professor, Doula, and Founder of the Global maternal health and education platform, Mama Glow – and Shira Barlow, MS, RD, to the Perelel Panel, underscoring Perelel's commitment to gender equity in hormonal health leadership.

Latham brings to the panel a compassionate approach that addresses the overly clinical and predominantly white perspectives on childbirth—and Shira's inclusion adds further credibility in nutrition and hormonal dietetics strengthening the panel's overall expertise.

The Perelel Panel is composed of 15 world-class doctors and leading experts that review all product formulations, inform product development and fuel content. An early stage company, Perelel is fundamentally shifting the narrative surrounding vitamins during women's hormonal journeys and is validated by the Clean Label Project as a recipient of their Purity Award for their Prenatal Support Packs.

Latham Thomas is a distinguished women's health expert, Black maternal health advocate, and Ivy League professor. She is the visionary founder of Mama Glow – a global maternal health and premiere education platform serving birthing people along the childbearing continuum – the Mama Glow Foundation, and The Mama Glow Doula Homeschool Professional Training Program, where she provides education and empowers birth workers through workforce development. Mama Glow has trained 3,000 doulas globally, supports families fertility through postpartum, and works with insurance companies and hospital systems to improve the experience of maternity care. In 2022, Latham was appointed a Visiting Professor of Gender and Sexuality Studies at the Pembroke Center for Teaching and Research on Women at Brown University. The Mama Glow Professional Doula Training program is embedded as a course at Brown, marking a historic first for an Ivy League university.

Shira Barlow, M.S., R.D., is a registered dietitian in private practice, nutrition expert, and author of THE FOOD THERAPIST presented by Goop Press. As a trusted expert who provides valuable insights on prenatal nutrition and holistic care, her life mission is to guide expectant mothers through the essential dietary and lifestyle changes necessary for a healthy pregnancy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shira and Latham to our leadership panel," said Victoria Thain Gioia and Alex Taylor, Perelel Co-CEOs and Co-Founders. "Their unique perspectives and expertise are invaluable as we continue to grow and connect with broader audiences. Expanding our network with leaders who bring diverse approaches to women's hormonal wellness allows us to better serve our community and drive innovation in meaningful ways," they added.

"I find myself drawn to Perelel's desire to support folks as they journey through their reproductive lives. Perelel is all about creating solutions and we are united by the overarching understanding that health inequalities do not have to persist. Education surrounding nutrition is one important aspect of birth work, and joining the Perelel Panel is a great way to imbue my years of expertise into a brand that I truly believe in," said Latham Thomas. "Together, we can nourish our communities."

Thomas and Barlow join Perelel on the heels of the brand's $6 million Series A financing round, led by Unilever Ventures, Willow Growth, and Selva Ventures and their $10 million pledge to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Good+ Foundation to fund women's health research and address longstanding gaps in maternal healthcare. This commitment comes in response to the fact that women's health research still accounts for only 11% of the NIH budget, despite women making up 51% of the American population.

Most recently, Perelel CEO and Co-Founder Alex Taylor joined the pro-bono board of the Foundation for Women's Health to keep identifying women's health research gaps and help fund the most promising studies.

For more information please visit perelelhealth.com/pages/our-panel.

About Perelel

Perelel is a women's health company defining a new era of radical body literacy and medically-backed reproductive support. The first and only OB/GYN-founded vitamin brand, Perelel offers targeted nutrition for different stages of a woman's hormonal journey—from fertility, menstrual health, pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond. In 2018, Victoria Thain Gioia and Alex Taylor, both pregnant, found themselves navigating the wildly unregulated world of prenatals. The lack of information on what to consume during pregnancy and when to do so – along with a lack of industry regulations, inspired them to introduce a more precise and transparent approach to prenatal vitamins. Still today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not hold vitamins to the same standards as conventional foods or drugs, so manufacturers are responsible for handling safety testing, labeling, and quality standards themselves. This leaves consumers vulnerable to misinformation, predatory marketing, and a lack of control over their bodies. Launched in 2020 along with Medical Co-Founder Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, the company includes a line of 22 individual skus not including bundles with a focus on targeted nutrition for women at various hormonal life stages. Each formula is developed in collaboration with a panel of certified OB/GYNs and multidisciplinary women's health experts, and consciously made to support women through key stages of their hormonal journey. Perelel supports improved research in women's health and more accessible education to fuel bodily empowerment and literacy.

