PERFECT GAME AND ADIDAS LAUNCH ADIZERO IMPACT SHADES CLEATS

Limited-edition cleat sold out on-site at the 2025 WWBA World Championship

SANFORD, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, has teamed up with global sportswear leader Adidas to launch the PG x Adidas Adizero Impact Shades Cleats, a brand-new, limited-edition design created exclusively for Perfect Game athletes. The launch is the first of many collaborations and activations to come from the partnership between two of the biggest brands in the sport.

The PG-exclusive colorway, available in both metal and TPU versions, officially dropped this past weekend at PerfectGame.org and at the 27th Annual WWBA World Championship in Jupiter, Fla., where the cleats sold out within hours on-site.

Inspired by one of baseball's most visible accessories – sunglasses – the Adizero Impact Shades Cleats reflects the confidence, flair and individuality of today's top amateur players. A paint-splatter-inspired graphic covers the upper, creating a sense of depth and motion that captures the energy of the game. A sunglass lace jewel shines on the u-throat, while PG branding on the heel tab and sock liner celebrates the debut of the new Adidas x Perfect Game partnership.

"At Perfect Game, we're always looking for ways to elevate the athlete experience on and off the field," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Teaming with Adidas, a brand we are thrilled to partner with, allows us to blend innovation, performance and style in a way that represents the next generation of baseball. These cleats aren't just gear — they're a symbol of where the game is going and who's leading it."

"As we continue to invest in and empower the next generation of baseball athletes, partnering with Perfect Game gives us the opportunity to engage with the athletes shaping the future of the sport," said Aaron Seabron, General Manager, US Sports & Creation Center Portland at Adidas. "We're excited to continue highlighting how our product can not only help players perform at an elite level, but also express their individuality and feel confident on the field."

In addition to the WWBA launch, the PG x Adidas Adizero Impact Shades Cleats are now available at Perfect Game Storefronts in Destin, Florida, and Gulf Shores, Alabama, giving athletes and fans more opportunities to experience the new collaboration firsthand. Perfect Game and Adidas will also host cleat testing activations at select Perfect Game events throughout the fall, allowing players to test performance features and experience the innovation behind the design.

The partnership underscores Perfect Game's commitment to providing its athletes with access to elite-level equipment and experiences, while continuing to grow the sport's culture through meaningful collaborations with world-class brands.

To purchase the new PG x Adidas Adizero Impact Shades Cleats, visit Perfect Game's brand new Online Shop.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,383 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,797 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

