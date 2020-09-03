Perfect Game and Augusta Sportswear Announce Multi-Year Apparel Partnership

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service and Augusta Sportswear today announced a new multi-year apparel and uniform partnership agreement.

Augusta Sportswear Brands is best known for its leading baseball and softball brands such as Russell Athletic, Holloway and Pacific Headwear. This commitment to their leading sport category of baseball includes recently welcoming Baseball Hall of Fame legend Andre Dawson as Brand Ambassador. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Perfect Game on so many levels, we quickly realized our foundational beliefs from the diamond to the community align with each other's," shared Dave Elliott CEO of Augusta Sportswear Brands.

"Perfect Game is excited to partner with Augusta Sportswear. Their commitment to quality apparel is extremely impressive. Both PG and Augusta share a passion for baseball and softball. We look forward to a long and great relationship," said Jerry Ford, Founder and President, Perfect Game.

About Augusta Sportswear

Augusta Sportswear Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance uniforms, training apparel and fan wear for teams, coaches, athletes, and fans. Made up of five brands, Augusta Sportswear, Holloway, Russell Athletic, Pacific Headwear and High Five all are driven by a simple mission to inspire a physically fit lifestyle, healthy families and connected communities everywhere they operate.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 1,400 tournaments and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

Daron Sutton

602-769-5712

[email protected]

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

Related Links

http://www.perfectgame.org

