Perfect Game and Foul Territory Unveil Dynamic Collaboration to Launch New Content Series

News provided by

Perfect Game USA

03 Aug, 2023, 15:36 ET

KENNESAW, Ga., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a groundbreaking collaborative partnership with Foul Territory, the popular unfiltered baseball show featuring current and former players. Hosts include AJ Pierzynski, Todd Frazier, Adam Jones, Erik Kratz, Lorenzo Cain, Brock Holt, Jason Kipnis and Scott Braun, along with regular appearances by legendary MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

PG and Foul Territory
Fans can enjoy the new weekly segment, Perfect Game Player of the Week presented by Launch Hydrate, on Foul Territory, which is streamed live Monday-Friday from 1-3pm et. This segment will showcase an exceptional Perfect Game athlete each week, including interviews with current and former Perfect Game athletes who will share their experiences with Perfect Game and the impact it has had on their lives and careers. 

"This collaboration with Perfect Game represents our commitment to bring our fans closer to the heart of baseball. There's so much talent and passion at the amateur level that deserves to be highlighted. We're excited to introduce these young stars to our audience and celebrate the future of baseball," said World Series champion and FOX analyst AJ Pierzynski.

"Foul Territory is quickly becoming a staple for baseball lovers. Our partnership honors the rich history of Perfect Game baseball while embracing its bright future. We're eager to spotlight our players on a platform that resonates with today's fans," said Jeff McDowell, VP of Marketing, Perfect Game.

Adding to the partnership, Launch Hydrate, a revolutionary sports hydration drink, will present the weekly segment. Specifically formulated to boost focus and maintain hydration, Launch Hydrate has become a favorite amongst players and fans alike.

With two giants in the baseball world joining forces, followers of both Foul Territory and Perfect Game can expect high-quality content, enriching stories, and a deeper appreciation for the sport they love.

For Perfect Game: Daron Sutton, [email protected]
For Foul Territory: Marc Weiner, [email protected]

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Foul Territory

Foul Territory can be viewed for free on YouTube, with the podcast available on Apple and Spotify.

Foul Territory features authentic takes across the full range of MLB topics, exclusive raw discussions with the game's top players and unvarnished opinions throughout.

Follow on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and check out FoulTerritoryShop.com.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

