PERFECT GAME ANNOUNCES RECORD-BREAKING 2025 EVENTS SCHEDULE

SANFORD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced an historic 2025 schedule with over 5,200 scheduled events, another record high for the company, which includes new markets both domestically and internationally.

With baseball and softball games scheduled in 40 U.S. states in 2025, Perfect Game will host events in 80% of the country. Texas leads all states with over 11,000 teams expected to participate in PG events while Georgia will host premiere Perfect Game events such as the World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) National Championship featuring 1,200 teams and the Youth 8U-12U World Series which will see over 350 teams competing.

As youth sports continues its rapid growth, Perfect Game is leading the way by expanding into major markets such as Kansas City, Mo., Pittsburgh, Pa., and the New England region, in addition to Southern California, New Lenox, Ill. and Elizabethtown, Ky.

Perfect Game will return to the following legacy markets in 2025:

Fort Myers, Fla. – Will host the BCS and Fall Underclass WWBA World Championship (250+ teams)

– Will host the BCS and Fall Underclass WWBA World Championship (250+ teams) Jupiter, Fla. – The annual home of the WWBA World Championship every October which attracts over 700 scouts and college recruiters.

– The annual home of the WWBA World Championship every October which attracts over 700 scouts and college recruiters. Houston, Tex. – Will once again play host to the Super Regional in March which features over 1,000 travel baseball teams from all over the U.S. and is the unofficial kickoff to the travel baseball season.

– Will once again play host to the Super Regional in March which features over 1,000 travel baseball teams from all over the U.S. and is the unofficial kickoff to the travel baseball season. Hoover, Ala. – Will be home to the High School Showdown, National Elite and 14U WWBA National Championship.

– Will be home to the High School Showdown, National Elite and 14U WWBA National Championship. Sanford, Fla. – The Boombah Sports Complex will house the High School World Series.

– The Boombah Sports Complex will house the High School World Series. Nashville, Tenn. – Will host the 13U BCS.

In addition to the over 5,000 events taking place in the U.S. in 2025, Perfect Game previously announced overseas tours to countries such as Japan, Australia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Central Europe with more tours expected to be announced soon.

Perfect Game has contributed to the development of more than 2,000 young athletes who have gone on to play Major League Baseball after appearing in PG events during their amateur years. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB Draft. During the 2024 MLB Draft, 73 out of 74 players selected on the first day played in Perfect Game events, and 94 percent of all players chosen in the 2024 draft are former Perfect Game participants.

To view the entire 2025 Perfect Game event schedule, please visit the PG Event Schedule.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

