Perfect Game Announces the Launch of PERFECTGAME.TV

Buoyed by 1,500 annual events (36,000+ games), 475,000 participating players and a website supported by 17 million unique visitors annually, PERFECTGAME.TV will live-stream all of its premier events, such as the PG "All-American Classic", 12u-13u-14u Select Festivals, 13u-14u-Junior-National Showcases, all championships at all ages at the PG World Series, WWBA National Championship and WWBA World Championship. In the near future PERFECTGAME.TV will be the on-demand platform to every single Perfect Game contest at every level. In preparation for the launch, PERFECTGAME.TV has spent three years producing original content including in-depth player profiles, documentaries, MLB alumni specials, event recap shows, PG SiriusXM program simulcasts and insightful instructional programming. The network will continue to generate engaging new content regularly.

"We have been diligently working towards this launch for years. The number one goal of Perfect Game is, and always has been, to grow the game. This network has been built in the very same vein. Our hope is to bring the games to those who are unable to attend in-person and those who passionately play and follow amateur baseball. From the games to the stories of the athletes, PERFECTGAME.TV will engage and inspire 24 hours a day, every day." —Jerry Ford, Founder and President, Perfect Game

The launch of PERFECTGAME.TV joins the media impact of three weekly, year-round PG SiriusXM radio shows heard on MLB Network Radio and ESPNU Radio. Amateur softball will share the PERFECTGAME.TV platform as Perfect Game has formed an alliance with Premier Girls Fastpitch (PGF) which led to the brand-new Perfect Game Softball.

Emmy Award Winner Daron Sutton will serve as the Executive Producer and Host of the newly formed PERFECTGAME.TV. Sutton, who has been with Perfect Game since 2016 and the television voice of the "All-American Classic" since 2008, served as the MLB play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks in a 15-year span.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 1,400 tournaments and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

