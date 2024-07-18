PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH PELOTERO TO BRING HITTING DEVELOPMENT TO AMATEUR ATHLETES

SANFORD, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a partnership with Pelotero, the first player intelligence platform that combines data, coaching expertise and AI to help coaches deliver personalized development in real time, revolutionizing the way athletes prepare for competition.

Pelotero will have on-site activations at Perfect Game events around the country to allow its members to customize their hitting workouts and get real-time feedback that they can track through Pelotero's platform. Over 7,500 players attending Perfect Game showcases and prospect gateway events will receive a Pelotero hitting potential score, a detailed swing analysis and access to a personalized development plan based on the data and metrics collected at the event.

"As Perfect Game continues to make state-of-the-art technology available to its athletes to enhance their game, we are thrilled to team with Pelotero," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Leveraging Pelotero's platform, Perfect Game's athletes will be able to work on their hitting approach from showcase to showcase and have their data flow directly into their Perfect Game profile to allow major league scouts and college recruiters to get the most up-to-the-minute data."

"Players need to be told what they are good at, what they are not and what they need to work on," said Pelotero Co-Founder and former MLB player Chris Colabello. "They need to be given a personalized plan to help them get to where they want to be. That's how players get better. That's how they maximized their potential. That's how they become great."

This partnership highlights Perfect Game's continued commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the experience for the athletes competing in Perfect Game events.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Pelotero

Pelotero is the first player intelligence platform that combines data, coaching expertise, and AI to help coaches deliver personalized development in real time. Its first available product provides personalized analysis, instruction and development plans to support baseball hitters. Pelotero's mission is to help every player realize their full potential by transforming data into actionable insights and closing the performance potential gap. More information can be found at www.pelotero.com.

