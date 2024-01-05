PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH SOLDIER SPORTS

SANFORD, Fla., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a partnership with Soldier Sports to make the Solider TANK bat the official aluminum and composite bat of Perfect Game.

As part of the agreement, Soldier Sports will have an exclusive presence at nearly all of Perfect Game's 9,500+ annual events, including Perfect Game's annual All-Star Game which features baseball's future stars.

"At Perfect Game, we pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking company that is always looking to help our athletes improve in any way possible," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "With Soldier Sports, we found a partner that doesn't settle for their products being anything less than the best and the Solider TANK bat exemplifies their commitment to excellence."

"Perfect Game has an amazing platform to tell the world about the Soldier TANK bat," said Jeff Evans, founder and CEO of Soldier Sports. "We set out to create the perfect baseball bat and took our time developing what we believe to be the best bat on the market. With Perfect Game as a trusted partner of Soldier Sports, we look forward to providing MLB's next generation with the best tools possible."

The 2024 TANK BBCOR bat launched last summer at DICKS Sporting Goods across the U.S.. The TANK made an immediate impact on the baseball world with Soldier Sports selling out their supply in just five months. Since then, Soldier Sports has been working on the 2025 version, which will have an even wider and longer sweet spot and will have a much lighter swing weight than the previous model. The 2025 TANK BBCOR will be released on February 1, 2024 and available thereafter at retail stores throughout the U.S and at www.soldiersports.us prior to the release of the Youth TANK, which will make its debut later this spring.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Soldier Sports

Soldier Sports is an elite, clean and tough American brand which is built daily on grit and toughness based in Omaha, Neb., the baseball capital of the world. It provides game-changing sports performance and safety products, an attitude line of men's and women's lifestyle apparel and elite uniforms for all sports. For the last eight years, Soldier Sports has been inventing, patenting, and bringing to market game-changing sporting goods products. It prides itself on only bringing to market products which it knows will make an immediate improvement in a product category either by improved performance or safety. Its CEO, Jeff Evans, has spent the last 20 years inventing, patenting and bringing to market many industry-changing products under multiple brands which are currently sold at every sporting goods store in America. Soldier Sports has a loyal following throughout the United States and will continue its quest to become one of the major sports brands in the country. Soldier Sports is a proud supporter of the Special Operations Wounded Warriors (SOWW), providing a portion of sales to their incredible foundation. Visit our website www.soldiersports.us and follow us on Instagram @soldiersports.us and X @soldier_sports.

