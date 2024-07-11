PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH STALKER SPORT

SANFORD, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a partnership with Stalker Sport, bringing together two best-in-class brands to give high school athletes and their parents the most accurate running speeds, velocity readings and spin rates in tournaments and showcases.

As part of the partnership, Stalker Sport will have annual on-site participation at select Perfect Game events around the country as Stalker offers the only handheld sports radar guns with spin rates and ranges of up to 500 feet and up to five hours of battery life.

"With so many professional scouts and colleges teams utilizing Stalker due to its range, accuracy and durability, it makes sense for Perfect Game to partner with a company that is trusted by so many of our constituents," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. We couldn't be happier to give the athletes and their parents the most accurate readings to help them understand where they are in maturation process of becoming the most complete baseball player possible."

"The ability to give young athletes the same tools used by MLB and college scouts is something we have been striving for," said Greyson Jenista, Stalker Sport Product Manager. "Who better to do that with than Perfect Game? We both recognize that accurate, reliable data is crucial in today's scouting process. We are excited to support athletic development in an even greater way as Stalker Radar's guns are integrated into Perfect Game's tournaments and showcases."

Perfect Game continues to be at the forefront of promoting and developing young athletes and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents. With Stalker Sport's advanced technology being integrated into Perfect Game's high school events, every sprint, pitch, and spin will be measured with the utmost precision, enabling athletes, parents and scouts to make the most informed decisions.

For more information on Perfect Game's events schedule, visit http://www.perfectgame.org. To learn more about Stalker Sport and their technology, visit https://stalker.sport.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Stalker Sport

Used by coaches, teams, players, and scouts at all levels of the game, Stalker Sport sets the standard for handheld sports radar guns around the world. Professional baseball organizations, scouts, college coaches, youth teams, professional athletes, and aspiring amateur players all rely on the accuracy, durability, and range that Stalker offers. Leading the way is our Pro 3s model, which is the only handheld sports radar gun on the market that measures spin rate. Paired with our Stalker Sport Radar App, it is the ultimate tool for player development. Proudly manufactured in Texas, U.S.A., our radars are renowned for their accuracy and reliability. To learn more about our full line of sports radars, visit on the web at https://stalker.sport/, on X (Twitter) @StalkerSports and on Instagram StalkerSports.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA